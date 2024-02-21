Major car brand becomes first company to offer AI after 'enthusiastic' reaction from drivers





DS Automobiles has rolled out access to ChatGPT for drivers after a successful trial revealed motorists wanted artificial intelligence (AI) assistance in vehicles. This decision makes the manufacturer the first in Europe to integrate the generative AI tool into its vehicles as standard. The trial, launched in October last year, found during its testing phase that the use of voice recognition had increased by more than 50%, providing a safer alternative for drivers who might be tempted to use their phone. The update will be applicable from March this year and will be available on all DS automobiles equipped with the DS IRIS voice-activated infotainment system. Do you have a story you would like to share? Get in touch by email[email protected] Drivers will be able to use the update starting in March DS Automobiles Olivier François, Director of DS Automobiles, said: “As pioneers in the integration of ChatGPT in the automotive world, we are making fluid, intuitive and immersive generative artificial intelligence accessible, transforming each journey into a unique journey. Our mission at DS is to offer our customers a unique on-board experience. The added ChatGPT feature is part of the Connect Plus Pack, which already includes connected navigation, remote controls and e-remotes. It is also equipped with a connected alarm, Send2Nav as well as an EV or e-Routes journey planner. The package will be standard on all DS Automobiles models for three years. Yves Bonnefont, Software Director at Stellantis, added: After the great success of our pilot phase and the enthusiastic response from our customers, we are proud to be the first OEM to be able to integrate the ChatGPT function as standard. Starting with all DS models and soon followed by other Stellantis brands. ChatGPT uses language models to understand and generate natural, fluid interaction for drivers. By learning huge amounts of data, generative AI technology can answer a variety of questions and provide accurate and relevant information during a trip. Bonnefont explained how there has been some fascination with how this conversational AI model works and its ability to interact with people over the past year around the world. Since ChatGPT has been available, we have worked to integrate it into our own systems. And we are happy to be the first to offer this innovation in Europe. ChatGPT integration is offered at no additional cost over a six-month pilot phase, if the subscription is taken out between October 19, 2023 and February 29, 2024. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: ChatGPT is offered at no additional cost over a six-month pilot phase GETTY From March, the new technology will be present in 18 countries and in 13 languages: Germany (German) Austria (German) Belgium (French, Dutch and German) Denmark (Danish) Spanish from Spain) Metropolitan France, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion (French) Ireland (English) Italy Italian) Japan Japanese) Luxembourg (French and German) Norway (Norwegian) Netherlands (Dutch) Poland (Polish) Portugal (Portuguese) Czech Republic (Czech) United Kingdom (English) Sweden (Swedish) Switzerland (French, German and Italian)

