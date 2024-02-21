Did Narendra Modi keep his promises? Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha asks the question in his book

The protest against Modis farm laws, which began on November 26, 2020, spanned almost a year. On November 10, 2021, Gurpreet Singh, 45, a landless farmer, hanged himself from a tree just outside New Delhi, near where thousands of farmers were still camped in protest. Gurpreet Singh, forced by circumstances to sell his four acres of land in 2000, managed to make ends meet by renting an acre of land. The long absence from his agricultural duties plunged him into economic despair, leaving him with no options, he concluded. COVID-19, exposure to extreme cold and heat, and suicides have killed more than six hundred protesting farmers. In a horrific incident, a BJP convoy, allegedly commanded by the son of a minister in the Modi government, mowed down some protesters. Then, in a televised address to the nation on the morning of November 19, Modi abruptly announced that he was repealing the farm laws.

The protesting farmers did their part, waging a successful battle against a government that treated them with condescension. Democracy triumphed against all odds. Modi is probably the first prime minister to address the nation so frequently in a nationally televised speech. Of course, it helped that the coronavirus pandemic gave him ample opportunity to speak directly with an anxious nation more often. Modi, who has mastered the art of skillful persuasion, through the use of choreographed texts and an obliging teleprompter, cultivating a trait that separates a winner from a loser, thus presents himself effortlessly in front of the camera. Forget the frequent conjuring of his speeches or the intermittent absurdity of his rhetoric. He crosses it with carefree ease. He enjoys the attention and his own striking ability to manipulate the audience's emotions and get them exactly where he wants them to be. Honestly, you can't be a successful politician without verbal dexterity and an extravagant dose of narcissism. He is also gifted with a supernatural seventh sense for gauging the audience's mood.

When he spoke on November 19, 2021, dramatically announcing the withdrawal of the three farm laws, capitulating to nearly a year of farmers' protests, Modi was cryptically delivering his speech for the 2024 general elections. An accomplished politician, he withdrew the farm laws on the birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Modi has a fetish for victimhood. It's never his fault; in fact, someone usually tries to torpedo it. He chose to sadly castigate a small part of the farmers whom he failed to convince of the revolutionary breakthrough. It was an enlightening confession. Since his government believed that the three bills were so beneficial for farmers, why did it recklessly flout all the norms of parliamentary protocol? There were no discussions or debates; farmers have never been consulted (except perhaps some pre-selected stakeholders, who are pro-government lobbyists). Suggestions from many political parties to let a standing committee of Parliament examine the fine details of the bills have been deemed superfluous.

Reportedly, 750 farmers died during this tumultuous phase and, like at the time of demonetization (140 died then), the government refused to shed even superficial crocodile tears. The farmers were vehemently denounced as separatists with an evil plot to dismember India. Or they were portrayed as part of an international conspiracy to damage India's reputation abroad. It was gibberish. Just like the great boondoggle of doubling agricultural incomes by 2022. But farmers were not the only ones to have been deceived by false promises; Indian youth too.

On May 2, 2023, India officially became the most populous country in the world with 1,42,57,75,850 inhabitants. It is a young country; more than 65 percent of its population is under 35 years old. They were mostly jobless, but the BJP had given them a grandiose assurance of 20 million jobs per year from 2014.

Those who have religiously followed India's economic growth trajectory, especially at sexy destinations like the World Economic Forum in Davos, will have heard of the term demographic dividend ad nauseam. India's young skilled workforce was expected to unleash the formidable power of its economic prowess. The middle-income South Asian giant (now the world's fifth-largest economy) was supposed to be the confluence of the dazzling Sino-Indian century. But he flattered to deceive. India seriously misunderstood what the unleashing of animal spirits actually meant.

In recent times, unemployed young people, numbering 50 to 55 million in December 2022, are mostly wasting their best years watching YouTube content, WhatsApp forward, making Instagram videos (the ban on TikTok has barricaded a huge source of income) and doing strange tasks for little pocket money. Even gig economy jobs, which are temporary in nature, are a godsend. Unemployment can, however, become a social threat; the adage, an idle mind is the devil's workshop comes into play.

Several unemployed young people have discovered a darker, more diabolical and financially rewarding alternative: cow vigilantism. It's like a quasi-governmental job. They work as undercover agents with local police forces in states that have legally banned cow slaughter; a subject that is a hot topic in the BJP's New India. However, in the absence of adequate employment opportunities, it is not surprising that a large number of young people find the anarchic capitalism of Hindutva attractive, writes Dhirendra K Jha. Unemployment was also creating a mental health pandemic, but no one even bothered to talk about it. Is it any surprise that the country that exports yoga and meditation to the world ranks at an embarrassing 126 in the latest World Happiness Index?

Despite all the hype, the truth was that the Indian economy had underperformed. The Gujarat model, which had promised an economic miracle for India, turned out to be an Alice in Wonderland experiment. Modi, whose knowledge of economics had once been sarcastically dismissed by P. Chidambaram as something that could be written on the back of a postage stamp, had voluble cheerleaders who propagated Modinomics as a counterattack. But no one knew what that meant. After the economic Armageddon called demonetization, stigmatizing Modi's economic policies seemed an act of delightful exaggeration. Modi had surprisingly followed the left-wing economic construction of the Congress, focusing on social grants, which had been used in the local dialect to attract voters from the Hindi heartland as labhartis (beneficiaries). Most TV presenters have been selling what constitute basic government subsidy programs for the underprivileged and those living below the poverty line, such as Modi's far-sighted pro-poor programs.

After boasting of providing two free gas cylinders, subsidized or free food, cheap housing and a nominal minimum payment to farmers, Modi suddenly felt baffled when the opposition trumpeted him on his own field by proposing similar programs in their electoral programs. The truth is that all central and state governments led by any political party have a heavy responsibility to reduce income inequality, reduce poverty, ensure basic minimum living standards, etc. Thus, each political party liberally commits large expenditures in favor of the teeming masses. Modi, taking the sleight of hand to a new height, called the opposition's initiatives revdi (a famous sweet from the land of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh).

In short, he called them freebies, meaningless when it comes to business budgeting. This would create a black hole in the state's finances and could ultimately bankrupt the financial system, simply because opposition parties wanted to attract votes from gullible voters, he claimed. The pot called the kettle black. The BJP was the main owner of the freebie culture, particularly financially spendthrift when it came to Big Business. Modi gave him an atrocious election speech: gifts are dangerous for young people. Coming from a party that had promised Indian youth 200 million jobs by 2023, and delivered at best 2 million, this must have been the most Amazonian boast.

There was a political ploy behind Modis Revdi's sales call; this would please the angry middle class, who have suffered immensely from poor, even dysfunctional governance (with its woes including unemployment, high oil prices, EMI defaults, stressful city life, corruption , mental health, etc.) and who feel deceived, by diverting their attention to others who could be blamed the poor and disadvantaged in need of social subsidies. The middle class had mostly fallen into the trap of the right-liberal leitmotif of poverty-stricken economics; They were made to believe that their hard work and the taxes they paid were being channeled to the less deserving parts of India, poor or lazy, or both. This is a tried and tested formula used by divisive leaders.

