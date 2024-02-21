PM Narendra Modi asks people to look at Yami Gautam's Article 370, she reacts | Bollywood

Ahead of the release of Yami Gautam's Section 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film during his recent speech. During his visit to Jammu, Prime Minister Modi addressed a large crowd and mentioned Article 370. While responding to him, Yami thanked the Prime Minister. Read also : Yami Gautam on Article 370 Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about Yami Gautam's film Article 370.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Article 370

PM Modi said: I heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week… This is a good thing as it will help people get correct information. Reposting a clip from the event, Yami wrote on X: It's an absolute honor to watch PM@narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie.

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

My team and I truly hope that we will exceed all of your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen, she also added.

PM Modi in Jammu

During his over 30-minute speech, Prime Minister Modi also urged people to give his party 370 seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections, highlighting the importance of scrapping Article 370 in the State. This one-day visit comes ahead of the April-May Lok Sabha elections. This is his second visit to J&K during his second term; the previous visit took place in April 2022.

Article 370

Meanwhile, Article 370 is an action-packed political drama. In the film, Yami plays an intelligence officer. Besides her, the film also has Priyamani in the lead.

The makers of the film recently released the trailer. According to the trailer, the film will showcase terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami, in the clip, called Kashmir a lost case and expressed frustration as the state's special status is seen as preventing it from fulfilling its duty. The film is also being screened to highlight the emergence of terrorism in the region.

Section 370 is headed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. He is supported by Jyoti Deshpande, Yami's husband Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. It is scheduled for release on February 23.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place