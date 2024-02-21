Politics
PM Narendra Modi asks people to look at Yami Gautam's Article 370, she reacts | Bollywood
Ahead of the release of Yami Gautam's Section 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film during his recent speech. During his visit to Jammu, Prime Minister Modi addressed a large crowd and mentioned Article 370. While responding to him, Yami thanked the Prime Minister. Read also : Yami Gautam on Article 370
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Article 370
PM Modi said: I heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week… This is a good thing as it will help people get correct information. Reposting a clip from the event, Yami wrote on X: It's an absolute honor to watch PM@narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie.
My team and I truly hope that we will exceed all of your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen, she also added.
PM Modi in Jammu
During his over 30-minute speech, Prime Minister Modi also urged people to give his party 370 seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections, highlighting the importance of scrapping Article 370 in the State. This one-day visit comes ahead of the April-May Lok Sabha elections. This is his second visit to J&K during his second term; the previous visit took place in April 2022.
Article 370
Meanwhile, Article 370 is an action-packed political drama. In the film, Yami plays an intelligence officer. Besides her, the film also has Priyamani in the lead.
The makers of the film recently released the trailer. According to the trailer, the film will showcase terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami, in the clip, called Kashmir a lost case and expressed frustration as the state's special status is seen as preventing it from fulfilling its duty. The film is also being screened to highlight the emergence of terrorism in the region.
Section 370 is headed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. He is supported by Jyoti Deshpande, Yami's husband Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. It is scheduled for release on February 23.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/pm-narendra-modi-asks-people-to-watch-yami-gautams-article-370-actor-reacts-101708423090458.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Narendra Modi asks people to look at Yami Gautam's Article 370, she reacts | Bollywood
- US vetoes UN call for ceasefire in Gaza
- Dadasaheb Phalke awards full list of 2024 winners: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rani | Bollywood
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he uses 20 mobile phones at the same time.
- Namaste Bollywood dance like a Bollywood star
- Indian men and women in round of 16
- SNG Daily: Top international news in a nutshell
- Navalny's mother tells Putin: ‘Release my son’s body’
- Remembering Slap Shot Dr. Hook actor Paul DAmato
- Bollywood actress Vidya Balan files FIR against unknown person for running fake Instagram account in her name
- Former hockey coach Larry Briggs continues to play competitively as he celebrates his 70th birthday
- OPPENHEIMER actor David Krumholtz sat down with FANTASTIC FOUR director about Playing The Thing