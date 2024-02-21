Politics
Net zero will cost far more than the public think, Lords warn
Net zero will cost far more than the public has so far been led to believe, leading economists have warned the Lords Economic Affairs Committee.
The transition to a low-carbon economy is necessary but it will be much more expensive than we imagine, says Olivier Blanchard.
The former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund said there would be a substantial fiscal cost to reaching a target close to net zero.
Mr Blanchard, who is now a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington DC, said the exact cost of the transition was unknown.
However, he told the Lords committee: The public do not believe, or have not been made to understand, that this is going to cost them dearly. This is going to be expensive and this message needs to be sent.
The economist said governments would have to borrow more money to finance the shift to net-zero, because financing it through higher taxation alone was not politically feasible.
He cited as examples France and Germany, where farmers are protesting the EU's phasing out of diesel subsidies and other environmental regulations. the policy challenges inherent to net zero emissions.
Mr Blanchard said: I think you have to be realistic and accept the fact that for a while this will have to be financed by debt, which means that the primary deficit will have to be a little bit bigger. I suspect that for the next few years, probably 0.5% more is the absolute minimum needed.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has previously estimated that the cost to the UK of reaching net zero by 2050 would be £1.4 trillion spread over three decades. He said the transition would result in around 1.1 trillion in savings, meaning the net cost would be around 300 billion.
However, Sir Dieter Helm, professor of economics at Oxford University and former adviser to Boris Johnson, told the Lords it was an illusion to think the transition to net zero would be cost-effective.
He said: I've always argued that a) we should go carbon neutral, and b) it's much, much more expensive than people imagine.
Sir Dieter said it was intergenerationally wrong to make the next generation pay by giving them the debt needed to replace the polluting system we have managed and polluted their environment. [with].
He added: Customers and taxpayers are going to have to finance, one way or another, higher costs than they thought and they are being borne by the OBR and others because they are wrong about the costs of new technologies and that the direction of this error is very large.
Sir Dieter previously described the government's climate targets as hopelessly unrealistic when Boris Johnson was prime minister.
Charles Goodhart, a founding member of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee, told the Lords committee: The problem is that net zero is very popular until people are asked to pay for it.
|
