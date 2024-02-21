China calls for mindset change to grow, end flat bureaucracy Radio Free Asia

A directive from a Chinese provincial government seen as aimed at further strengthening Chinese President Xi Jinping's ideology and breaking with the reformist thoughts of late leader Deng Xiaoping has sparked heated debate.

The campaign by Hunan officials called for large-scale discussions on the emancipation of the spirit throughout the province, known for its red propaganda. It was launched on the eve of the 27th anniversary of Deng's death.

The announcement of the emancipation of the spirit referred to the Chinese Communist Party's efforts to introduce economic reforms after the death of Mao Zedong as part of the policy of opening-up of which Deng is considered the architect.

But he also said that it is to consolidate and expand the educational achievements in learning and implementing the theme of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, by emphasizing the inherent requirement to further unify thought, will and action.

Free yourself from Deng's thoughts?

Wang Juntao, chairman of the US-based Chinese Democratic Party National Committee, said the main goal of the campaign was to free us from Deng Xiaoping's structure.

We know that Xi Jinping wants to reverse history and return to Mao Zedong Thought. [reverting to hardcore leftist]. But there is a problem, he cannot bypass Deng Xiaoping, he said in an interview with Radio Free Asia.

Wang said there may be many people within the Chinese Communist Party who would use the thoughts and theories of Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and even Hu Jintao to counter Xi's leftward shift, forcing Xi to feel the need to free themselves from the existing theories of the Party. .

Two things are needed for a dictatorship: one, a saber and a sword, and two, orthodox writing. Both are necessary because you need violence and ideological control.

Xi, who has ruled China for more than a decade, has a firm handle on violence, Wang said. The next step is to solve the ideological problem.

History has provided examples. Wang said one of them was Mao's Yanan rectification movement, aiming to seek truth from facts by getting rid of book worship, dogmatism and party stereotypes targeting what was then the Soviet Union, with the aim of unifying ideology towards itself.

Deng also focused on seeking truth in facts and emancipating the mind to support his policy of reform and opening-up, which meant breaking free from Mao's dogma.

Seek truth from facts

Wang pointed out that although Xi exaggerates the emancipation factor, he has failed to seek the truth in facts.

What is Xi's embarrassment now? He speaks of emancipation of the spirit by freeing oneself from Deng, which is equivalent to freeing oneself from a situation where economic development is relatively successful. But under him, his entire economy is now in a disaster that he would not dare talk about while seeking the truth from the facts.

The central province of Hunan is known for the ideological solidification of its political propaganda and conservative policies. The first thing Party Secretary Shen Xiaoming did when he took office was to go to Shaoshan, Mao's hometown, to bow and pay his respects.

Trainees receive a lecture on the Chinese Communist Party at the China Executive Leadership Academy Pudong in Shanghai, China. CELAP, a training academy for party and government officials, is funded by the central government and supervised by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee. (Archive photo Eugène Hoshiko/AP)

A Chinese political commentator in the United States named Yokogawa told RFA that the Hunan campaign, however, had nothing to do with Deng's theory of emancipation of the spirit.

Deng's original plan to emancipate the mind actually involved two concepts: one is an ideological issue and the other is an organizational form.

He added that Deng also held a major debate on the standard of truth, which freed people's minds from Mao's dogma and communist thought, and negated Hua Guofeng, Mao's successor, thus paving the way for reforms.

On the other hand, the ideological emancipation of Hunan officials is being carried out under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought for the New Era.

The problem is that Xi Jinping himself does not have a relatively clear system. Unlike the Mao era, which was a planned economy, the Deng era had to partially cede power and then carry out market economic reforms, Yokogawa said.

He added that Xi neither dares to completely reject the market economy nor admit the development of state-owned enterprises and the withdrawal of the private sector.

What is Xi Jinping Thought? Nobody knows. Under the guidance of this thought, we must emancipate the mind, and emancipating the mind means breaking the guiding ideology, which is not possible, and this in itself is contradictory.

Solving the flat bureaucracy

The mind emancipation notice released Sunday also said it aims to address issues related to officials flat-out lying about the Chinese neologism describing a person's rejection of societal pressure to overwork or overperform, such as lack of confidence in development, weak sense of mission, insufficient spirit of responsibility. He offers 10 changes to reverse the staying flat mentality and the ostrich mentality of deliberately avoiding and hiding conflicts and problems.

Yokogawa said he believes the notice does not deny Deng's reform and opening-up policy, but emphasizes that bureaucrats who find themselves flat in the face of the current situation must innovate under the leadership of Xi's thought .

That said, he pointed out that Xi's thinking itself has inhibited innovation and risk-taking, as his series of measures only aims to strengthen control.

Still, Yokogawa said Xi wants to improve the economy and prevent officials from being left flat-footed. So he came up with the idea of ​​liberating the mind, but he didn't find a new term, he added.

