Boris Johnson was willing to debate Tucker Carlson for $1 million





Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email A war of words has broken out between Boris Johnson and Tucker Carlson following claims the former prime minister was prepared to debate the controversial right-wing journalist for $1 million. Mr Carlson, who interviewed Vladimir Putin this month, said Mr Johnson had asked for $1 million for an interview on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. But Mr Johnson disputed Mr Carlson's account as false, with the former prime minister's allies saying he had offered to take part in the interview in exchange for a $1 million donation to charity. Ukrainian veterans. Mr Carlson also mocked Mr Johnson, joking that his name was not actually Boris. (Getty) Mr Johnson is understood to have stepped down following the murder of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Mr Carlson has been ridiculed in recent weeks for his support of Putin and the Kremlin, after filming videos praising Russian shopping carts and admiring the Moscow metro. This came after the former Fox News host sat down for a flattering two-hour interview with Russia's authoritarian leader. Mr. Carlson attacked Mr. Carlson's interview with Putin, saying it was straight out of Hitler's playbook. He declared that the American television network had been the tyrant's stooge, the dictator's dictaphone and a traitor to journalism. And, in a column for Mail+, he accused Mr Carlson of betraying viewers and listeners around the world for not blaming the Russian leader for torture, rape, kindergarten bombing in Ukraine , and didn't even once try to do it. stem the flow of lies. And, speaking to right-wing media outlet The Blaze, Mr Carlson hit back at the ex-Prime Minister. Boris Johnson, who was for a short time Prime Minister of Great Britain, calls me a tool of the Kremlin or something, he said. He added: I was bored. So I asked for an interview with Boris Johnson, as I have done several times because he constantly denounces me as a tool of the Kremlin. He says no. Mr Carlson said that after contacting many people who know Boris Johnson, he was told he would do the interview, but it would cost you $1 million. I told the guy I just interviewed Vladimir Putin. I'm not defending Putin, but Putin didn't ask for a million dollars. So you're telling me that Boris Johnson is much more sordid than Vladimir Putin? What is true. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: This version is false. Mr. Carlson also mocked Mr. Johnson, whose real name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. His names aren't actually Boris, his name is Alex Johnson, his name was Boris in high school, so the guy named Boris is accusing me? he added.

