Pakistan's PTI faces uphill battle as rivals unite, Imran Khan in jail | Political news





Islamabad, Pakistan Nearly two weeks after Pakistan's general elections, the contours of the likely new government are becoming clearer, with traditional political rivals the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreeing to a formula of power sharing. .

Having won 75 and 54 seats respectively in the elections, the two parties, with their smaller allies, have more than 150 members in the lower house of Pakistan's parliament, where 134 seats out of a total of 266 are needed to form a government.

Missing from this picture is former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), although his candidates won 93 more seats than any other party while contesting the elections as independent. The party was also denied its electoral symbol, the cricket bat, a few weeks before the February 8 vote.

Even as the PTI claims to form the next government, its approach suggests it is willing to sit in opposition while raising questions about the legitimacy of the elections, where it believes its mandate was stolen, analysts said. Al Jazeera contacted several senior PTI leaders for their views on the party's strategy, but they were unavailable.

With its leader Khan behind bars for multiple convictions and its election campaign hit by multiple setbacks, the party stunned many analysts with its candidates' performances in the election.

Yet after the results, he had to join a coalition with the PMLN or the PPP to cross the 134 mark. But Khan, in a categorical statement from prison, said the PTI would not talk to either political party traditional. Instead, the PTI has focused its energies on accusing the country's election commission and caretaker government of electoral fraud by denying its candidates winning seats where it claims it was wronged.

The party claims it would have won up to 180 seats without manipulation. Last week, a senior civil servant resigned, admitting to manipulating the results of 13 parliamentary seats in the city of Rawalpindi.

But by refusing to even talk with other major parties after the elections, the PTI has put itself in a bind, said political analyst Benazir Shah. This leaves the PTI with few options and virtually no allies, she told Al Jazeera.

Analyst Ahmed Ijaz, however, said the PTI's bitter experience with coalitions when it was in power between 2018 and 2022 could affect its approach.

Ijaz told Al Jazeera that since Khan lost a no-confidence vote two years ago after coalition partners deserted the PTI, his confidence in other political parties has weakened.

Moreover, the entire politics of the party is based on the opposition of the two main political parties, the PMLN and the PPP. If this element of opposition is removed, the PTI will have no reason to exist. Apart from the narrative of opposition to these political parties and their leaders, what else does the PTI have? ” said the Islamabad-based analyst.

However, with candidates winning independently, the PTI also faces challenges in terms of legal formalities. Since it cannot contest elections as a party, the PTI risks losing its quota of reserved seats in Parliament, which are allocated to political parties based on their criteria. proportional representation. The only way out is for its independent candidates to join another political party.

The PTI leadership had earlier announced its decision to join a Shia religious party, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), which won only one seat in the elections. However, on February 19, the party announced that it had asked its candidates to join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The PTI also nominated Omar Ayub Khan, general secretary of the party, as its candidate for prime minister, and said it would strive to form a government, even if the numbers game appears to be working against it.

PTI leadership nominated Omar Ayub Khan (R) as prime ministerial candidate [Sohail Shahzad/EPA]

But the PTI faces another challenge: according to electoral laws, a party must submit a list of candidates for reserved seats before the elections, which the SIC has not done. So it is unclear, some legal experts say, whether the SIC, even with the 93 PTI-backed independents, can claim one of the reserved seats.

Legal experts also say that if a political party is given an electoral symbol in the latest polls, even if it fails to win a seat, independents are free to join that party and seek reserve seats.

However, according to electoral laws, a party must submit a list of candidates for reserved seats, which the SIC has not done.

The controversy that arises here is that the SIC never submitted a list of candidates for reserved seats in the ECP, and the law is silent on such a situation, Akram Khurram, a lawyer specializing in electoral laws, referring to elections. Pakistan Commission.

However, Khurram argued, the spirit of the law should prevail as any party that has clearly won so many seats should deserve its rightful share of reserved seats.

My view is that the intention of the bill is very clear: to grant a quota of reserved seats to a party based on the seats it has won. It doesn't matter whether he submits a list of candidates or not. We need to look at the intent and spirit of the law, he said.

Niloufer Siddiqui, author of the book Under the Gun: Political Parties and Violence in Pakistan, said the PTI, by associating itself with small parties like the SIC, appears to be covering its bases.

He continues to claim to have won the election overwhelmingly and thus maintains his rhetoric that the people's mandate was stolen on February 8, she told Al Jazeera. It also does not want to dilute its ideological opposition to the status quo by being seen as entering into an alliance with the PPP, but is strategically allying with smaller parties to secure reserved seats in parliament.

However, Siddiqui, who is also an assistant professor of political science at the University at Albany, State University of New York, added that with Khan in prison and the party's internal structure weak, the road ahead seems fraught with pitfalls.

Although the PTI might be more effective as an opposition force than a governing force, given that access to Imran Khan is limited and the party's internal organizational structure weak, it is not surprising that this objectively messy and complicated scenario results in confusing policies, she added. .

Ijaz, the analyst, also added that due to Khan's absence and the crackdown on the party's political leadership, the PTI is finding it difficult to maintain unity in its internal affairs and avoid divisions within its ranks.

Due to previous repression, the party now has more lawyers than politicians. They bring less politics and more aggression, which creates a difference in thinking and approach, he said.

With the parliamentary session for the newly elected members expected to be convened on February 29, the PTI needs to get real, Shah said.

The PTI has only one good option: to sit in opposition during the tenure of this government. If they choose to do so, hopefully they understand that this role involves questioning the government, holding it accountable and raising issues of public importance, she said.

