In a massive push for railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation of 550 'Amrit Bharat' stations on February 26





PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of 550 Amrit Bharat stations on February 26. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for 550 Amrit Bharat stations on February 26 to improve facilities at railway stations by developing rooftop plazas and town centers at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of nearly 1,500 road overbridges and underbridges across different states in a ceremony that will take place virtually at over 2,000 railway stations, officials said today. The Prime Minister will join the ceremony via video conference. Prizes will also be awarded to around 50,000 students who participated in speech, essay and poetry writing competitions on the theme '2047 – Viksit Bharat ki Railway', organized by the Indian Railways in 4,000 schools. Nearly four lakh students participated in different competitions and around 50,000 prizes will be awarded by divisional railway managers and senior railway officers during the ceremony. The Amrit Bharat Station Project was initiated for the development of stations on the Indian Railways. This involves the preparation of master plans and their implementation in stages to improve amenities at stations through improvement of access to stations, circulation areas, waiting rooms, toilets , elevators/escalators if necessary, cleanliness, free WiFi, local product kiosks through projects such as “One station, one product”, better passenger information systems. The project also involves the construction of executive lounges, spaces reserved for business meetings and landscaping, taking into account the needs of each station. It envisages the improvement of buildings, the integration of stations on both sides of the city, multi-modal integration, facilities for disabled people, the provision of ballast-free tracks, “roof seats” as required, phasing and feasibility and the creation of city centers at the long-term station. The program envisages a gradual transition towards sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions, depending on the availability of funds and the condition of existing assets. To ensure smooth access, it also proposes widening of roads, removal of unwanted structures, well-designed signage, dedicated pedestrian pathways, well-planned parking areas and improved lighting. The project provides for raised platforms (760-840 millimeters) in all categories of stations. According to the project, the length of the quays will generally be 600 meters. So far, 1,318 stations have been selected under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme based on proposals received from zonal railways and stations located in major cities and towns. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

