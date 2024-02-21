In Pakistan, Imran Khan's rival parties announce government coalition agreement





Imran Khan's party, which obtained the largest number of seats in the National Assembly in the legislative elections on February 8 in Pakistan, finds itself excluded from power after an agreement between its two rival parties to form a government. Shehbaz Sharif will run for the post of Prime Minister.

The rival parties of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday February 20 that they had reached a government coalition agreement which plans to present Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had obtained the largest number of seats in the National Assembly in the legislative elections of February 8, but now finds itself excluded from power following this agreement.

“The Pakistan People's Party and Nawaz's Pakistan Muslim League have reached the required number (of seats) and we will form a government,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the PPP, told a press conference in Islamabad.

This alliance between Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) puts an end to several days of negotiations. According to this agreement, the PML-N comes in second position, and the PPP will propose Shehbaz Sharif, brother of Nawaz Sharif, for the post of Prime Minister, and former president Asif Ali Zardari (2008-2013), husband of the assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, the presidency.

A vote tarnished by numerous allegations

“We hope that Shehbaz Sharif will soon become the Prime Minister of the country and the whole of Pakistan should pray for the success of the government,” continued PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“We are facing considerable challenges (…). We must get Pakistan out of these difficulties,” Shehbaz Sharif, for his part, underlined at a press conference.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also indicated that the coalition parties had agreed on ministerial portfolios, which will be detailed in the coming days.

The two parties, led by two major political dynasties in the country, had already joined forces in 2022 to oust Imran Khan from power with a vote of no confidence before forming a coalition until the dissolution of the National Assembly in August before the elections. The elected deputies must sit for the first time on February 29, three weeks after the vote, when the coalition must be approved.

Numerous allegations of manipulation tarnished the elections, with a mobile phone network suspended on polling day and counting taking more than 24 hours. The PTI denounced massive fraud and claimed to have won enough seats to be able to govern.

