UPDATE 2-EU approves new sanctions package against Russia





(Adds details, context) By Julia Payne, Andrew Gray and Gabriela Baczynska BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) – EU members approved a 13th set of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of being involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children. “EU ambassadors have just agreed in principle on a 13th package of sanctions in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine,” declared Belgium, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, on social media platform X, calling it “one of the largest sanctions approved by the EU”. “. The new package will see 193 entities and individuals added to the list of people banned from traveling to or doing business in the EU, but no new measures against specific economic sectors, EU diplomatic sources said. The sources said the lists are roughly divided between entities and individuals part of the Russian military-industrial complex and those involved in the trafficking and kidnapping of Ukrainian children. A North Korean company and a Belarusian company were also added, the sources said. The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said last March that Russia had transferred “at least hundreds” of children from orphanages and nursing homes in occupied regions of Ukraine, and that “many” had been given for adoption. The ICC has indicted officials, including President Vladimir Putin, for kidnapping Ukrainian children, which it called a war crime. Moscow denies any crime and says it took in children from the war zone to protect them. Ukraine says Russia has removed more than 4,000 children. The new measures also focus on the supply network supporting the Russian military, particularly the supply chain for drone manufacturing. Twenty-seven companies have been added to the Annex IV list, meaning European companies cannot sell dual-use goods to them. The added companies are mostly Russian and include three mainland Chinese companies and one Hong Kong-based company, the sources said. The story continues The package will be officially approved in time for the second anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. “We must continue to degrade Putin's war machine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X. “We are also further reducing Russia’s access to drones.” The ambassadors also renewed for six months the current sanctions regime which lists around 2,000 people and companies. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Gabriela Baczynska and Andrew Gray; writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Gareth Jones and Peter Graff)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/1-eu-approves-13th-sanctions-093301239.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos