



TEHRAN Turkey's ambassador to Iran on Wednesday called on Muslim nations around the world to step up efforts to help the Palestinians, calling Israel's latest war on the besieged Gaza Strip a brutal massacre. Israel's war on Gaza is nothing short of genocide. Unfortunately, most Islamic countries have yet to take effective measures to help the Palestinians. We should all learn lessons from South Africa which succeeded in denouncing Israeli crimes against humanity by filing a case for genocide against the regime before the International Court of Justice, Hicabi Kirlangic told the Tehran Times on the sidelines of the 24th Iranian media exhibition. The envoy explained that various countries have taken diplomatic steps to help the Palestinians, but more must be done to prevent the loss of further Palestinian lives. Since the Gaza war began on October 7, Turkish authorities, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have sharply criticized Israel for its genocidal war against the besieged enclave. Erdogan has called Israel a terrorist state that commits war crimes and violates international law. Despite this tough stance, the Turkish public and various politicians in the country have criticized the government for its inability to sever economic and trade ties with the regime. Some reports suggest that Turkish exports to the occupied territories have actually increased over the past four months. The ambassador also told Tehran Times that he hoped Iran and Turkey could expand their cooperation in different areas, including media. Turkish media are active in Iran and we also have many Iranian organizations and companies reporting in Turkey with permanent offices in Ankara and Istanbul. But I hope to see more cooperation in the future. The two countries should try to strengthen their collaboration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/495213/Islamic-countries-should-do-more-to-help-Palestinians-Turkish

