Donald Trump civil case in New York: Letitia James says she is ready to seize Donald Trump's buildings if he cannot pay his $354 million fine





NEW YORK — Four days after a judge ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $354 million in his civil fraud case, New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News that she was prepared to seize the former president's assets if he could not find the money to pay the fine.

“If he doesn't have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will look for mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” James said in an interview with Aaron Katersky d 'ABC News.

Trump was fined $354.8 million plus about $100 million in prejudgment interest on Friday after Judge Arthur Engoron determined he inflated his net worth in order to obtain loan terms more favorable.

Former President Donald Trump must pay $354 million for fraudulent business practices, Judge Arthur Engoron has ruled.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing and said he will appeal.

Saying she was “very confident” about the strength of her appeal case, James reiterated that her office would not hesitate to seize any of Trump's buildings — listing the name of Trump's 40 Wall Street skyscraper — if Trump fails to find the case to cover the court-ordered restitution.

“We're ready to get the judgment paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day,” James said of the standard court procedure for collecting judgments in civil cases.

James directly countered Trump's claim that the case lacked victims, instead describing his case as vital to ensuring that financial markets treat New Yorkers fairly.

Trump family judgments in civil fraud case.

ABC News

“Financial frauds are not victimless crimes. He engaged in this massive fraud. It was not just a simple mistake, a slight oversight, the variations are wildly exaggerated and the scale of the fraud was staggering “James said. “If average New Yorkers went to a bank and submitted false documents, the government would throw the book at them, and the same should be true for former presidents.”

James also refuted Trump's claim that the case would lead to a mass exodus of business activity from New York.

“Last time I checked, tourism was up. Wall Street was doing very well,” James said.

While Trump lost two civil cases against columnist E. Jean Carroll, was accused of interfering in the Georgia election by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and is now losing his case against James, the New York AG concluded the interview with an observation about Trump's legal affairs.

“Someone once told me that if you want something done, give it to a woman,” James said.

Copyright 2024 ABC, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/donald-trump-case-trial-president/14450327/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos