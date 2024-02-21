Xi Focus: Xi's Thought on Ecological Civilization Guides Xiamen's Green Shift

XIAMEN — In the city of Xiamen, in eastern China's Fujian province, nature surprises visitors with its beauty: egrets dance on Yundang Lake, the greenery of Gulangyu Island contrasts with its tiles red, and the sea and sky blend harmoniously into Wuyuan Bay.

Chinese President Xi Jinping deeply cherishes Xiamen. From his post in the coastal city to his leadership roles in Fujian and within the central authorities, Xi's ecological protection initiatives in Xiamen have yielded significant results.

As a key birthplace and pioneer of Xi's ecological ideas, Xiamen has pursued systematic ecological governance for more than 30 years and contributed to high-quality development through marine ecological restoration, promoting harmony between man and nature.

Xiamen has won titles such as International Garden City, winner of the United Nations Habitat Honor Scroll and National Forest City, but its beauty has not always been so apparent.

In 1985, the State Council expanded the Xiamen Special Economic Zone. That summer, Xi accepted the new position of Standing Committee member of the Xiamen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and executive vice mayor of Xiamen.

At that time, Xiamen's cityscape was outdated. After some research, Xi gained a clear understanding of Xiamen's ecological value, emphasizing that development should never come at the expense of the environment.

Yundang Lake, once a fishing port on Xiamen Island, was heavily polluted due to industrial and domestic wastewater discharge, greatly affecting the lives of local residents.

Solving this problem posed a formidable and costly challenge for Xiamen, recalls Zhang Yihe, 81, who witnessed Yundang's ecological transformation.

On March 30, 1988, Xi chaired a special meeting on cleaning up Yundang Lake. At the meeting, Xiamen established a leadership group overseeing this task and allocated 10 million yuan (about $1.39 million) per year from the city budget for two years.

“Ten million yuan was a significant investment. It was equivalent to one-tenth of Xiamen's annual infrastructure spending at the time,” Zhang said, adding that it showed the city authorities' determination to deal with the polluted lake.

Various measures have been implemented. The industrial businesses around the lake were all closed and relocated, sewage treatment plants were built, and seawater was channeled into the lake to revitalize the body of water. In 1992, a dragon boat race was held on Yundang Lake, symbolizing the success of its transformation.

With a total investment of around 2 billion yuan over the past 30 years, Yundang Lake now features clear waters and abundant aquatic life, serving as a scenic spot for residents and tourists.

After cleaning up Yundang Lake, local authorities launched a massive ecological restoration effort to make Xiamen a beautiful and modern international city.

The village of Junying, once one of the poorest in Xiamen, has suffered greatly from overexploitation. During a visit to the village in 1986, Xi encouraged residents to grow tea and fruit while preventing soil erosion. Eleven years later, during another visit, he reiterated the need for afforestation and sustainable development.

Xi's instructions helped improve the local ecology and tea quality, boosting tourism and locals' livelihoods. Today, Junying has become a popular tourist attraction.

During his tenure in Xiamen, Xi spearheaded a 15-year city development plan, a section of which was dedicated to addressing environmental issues, with a healthy ecology established as a strategic goal for Xiamen. This set a national precedent.

During his leadership in Fujian and the central government, Xi remained committed to the ecological development of Xiamen. His advice shaped its transformation into a city that balances economic development and environmental protection and achieves harmony between man and nature.

With limited territory and dense population, Xiamen has long faced pressures on its environmental carrying capacity, particularly on Xiamen Island, which is home to nearly half of the city's population.

In 2002, Xi, then deputy Party chief and governor of Fujian, proposed the idea of ​​shifting Xiamen's urban planning from island-based to bay-based urban planning.

Since then, the city has undertaken a succession of comprehensive renovation and development projects in five bay areas, aiming to create a “beautiful blue bay” surrounding the city.

Aquaculture was gradually phased out and the sea restored over an area of ​​258,000 mu (approximately 172 square km), a measure that promoted the modernization of traditional fish production.

Maluan Bay, one of the five bays, has evolved from an area with densely distributed fish ponds to a new attraction frequented by tourists and locals, with a green cover rate exceeding 50% and scenic picturesque.

Guided by Xi's ideas, over the past 36 years, Xiamen has pioneered the concept of comprehensive governance of bay areas in the national coastal regions and has invested a total of 105.6 billion yuan in the protection and conservation. marine ecological restoration, with the aim of building a bay city where humans and nature coexist harmoniously.

Meanwhile, Xiamen people have realized through practice that reform and innovation are powerful drivers for solving the problems of marine ecological protection and building ecological civilization.

In 1994, after Xiamen gained legislative power as a special economic zone, the first substantive local regulations promulgated concerned environmental protection. Subsequently, the city promulgated more than 30 regulations and rules related to green and environmental construction, as well as resource protection.

With improvements to its ecology, Xiamen's tourism sector has seen continued growth. In 2023, the city recorded nearly 110 million tourist visits, reaching an all-time high. During this year's Spring Festival holiday, tourist bookings in Xiamen saw a 65 percent increase from the previous year, with ticket reservations for tourist spots more than doubling.

“Clear waters and green mountains are not only natural and ecological wealth, but also social and economic wealth,” Xi once noted. And the concept that “clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” has become the consensus and action guide of the entire Party and Chinese society.

Cui Yonghui, Party chief of Xiamen, said the city will resolutely implement Xi Jinping Thought on ecological civilization and strive to become a window to a beautiful China in the new era.