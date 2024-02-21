Major Pakistani parties officially announce ruling coalition that keeps Imran Khan out





Islamabad, Pakistan CNN —

Two of Pakistan's dynastic political parties have formally announced the formation of a coalition government, a move that ends nearly two weeks of negotiations and likely keeps the incarcerated Imran Khan out of power even though his affiliates won the more seats in the country's controversial elections. .

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) announced the formation of a coalition on Tuesday evening, appointing former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister and Asif Ali Zardari as president .

I had proposed to the independent candidates to form the government first, because no one had a clear mandate; we now have the required number, Sharif said at the press conference. This would not be an easy task. We will work together to bring this country on the path of development and progress.

The development comes after general elections in South Asian countries failed to produce a decisive winner earlier this month.

Independent candidates affiliated with former Prime Minister Khan's Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the largest number of parliamentary seats, in a resounding victory for the jailed cricket icon.

But none of the three main competing parties won the seats needed to declare a majority in Parliament.

Soon after the coalition was announced, the PTI accused the PMLN and PPP of stealing their governing mandate.

Together they stole the nation's mandate and now together they will plunder the country, but the nation will not allow this to happen, Khan's party wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The PTI was effectively banned from participating in this month's general elections after its cricket bat symbol, used on ballot papers to identify candidates, was removed and speeches by party members were banned broadcast on television. The PTI member instead presented himself as an independent candidate.

The party has also reported widespread electoral fraud, with Khan issuing a statement from prison last week saying: I warn against the misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes. Such daylight theft would not only be disrespectful to citizens, but would also push the country's economy further into a downward spiral.

Hailing from the steel dynasty, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan's prime minister in April 2022, after Khan was dramatically ousted from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence, setting the stage for a tense political showdown between the two men.

Khan has since been imprisoned and sentenced to at least 14 years in prison on several charges, including corruption and revealing state secrets.

Sharif is set to become prime minister for a second time, with Asif Ali Zardari, the husband of assassinated former Pakistani leader Benazir Bhutto, at his side.

