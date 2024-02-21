Greek PM meets PM Modi, receives guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Latest news India





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is on a two-day state visit to India, received a ceremonial guard of honor at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Maria Eva Virginia Grabowski pose for a photo with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP) Mitsitakis, accompanied by his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. After receiving the guard of honour, the Greek Prime Minister said the strategic partnership with India was of significant importance to Greece and he looked forward to bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi. “It is a privilege to be in India for an official state visit, following the Prime Minister's visit to Greece a few months ago. For Greece, the strategic partnership between our two countries is of particular importance and we will have the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics, political consultations, strategic partnership, but also to promote our economic life between our two economies. So it is a real privilege to be here and I “Look forward to the discussions we will have as prime minister,” Mitsitakis said. Earlier today, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called on Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos. Jaishankar said he appreciated Mitsotakis' commitment to strengthening ties between India and Greece. Mitsotakis arrived in the nation's capital Tuesday evening. Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi welcomed the Greek Prime Minister at the airport. Notably, Mitsotakis is the chief guest and keynote speaker at the three-day Raisina Dialogue 2024, which begins today. Mitsotakis is accompanied by senior officials and a high-level business delegation. In a post on Received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs @M_Lekhiat at the airport. Prime Minister Mitsotakis is the chief guest and keynote speaker at #RaisinaDialogue2024. Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis is in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue. On Tuesday, they met Foreign Minister Jaishankar and the two leaders discussed strengthening India-Greece and India-Europe cooperation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions and Prime Minister Modi will also host a luncheon in honor of the visiting dignitary. This is notably the first bilateral visit by a Head of State or Head of Government of Greece to India after 15 years, with the last visit of the Prime Minister of Greece to India taking place in 2008. Prime Minister Modi had visited Athens on August 25, 2023. In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Prime Minister Mitsotakis' visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece.” Notably, India-Greece relations were elevated to a “strategic partnership” during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Greece in August 2023. Mitsotakis will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens.

