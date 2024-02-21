Tucker Carlson says critic Boris Johnson tried to shake him down for a million dollars

Tucker Carlson has expanded on a claim that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to an interview with him for $1 million after his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Tucker Carlson Network founder gave Glenn Beck the scoop on the “shakedown” and what allegedly happened when the former prime minister, who disputed the claims as “false,” declined an interview.

So I'm in Moscow, waiting to do this interview, we find out who did it, and I'm immediately denounced by this guy called Boris Johnson, who was for a short time the Prime Minister of Great Britain.” Carlson said in an appearance on The Blaze, referring to his meeting with Putin.

“And Boris Johnson calls me a tool of the Kremlin or something,” Carlson continued.

So I asked for an interview with Boris Johnson, as I have done several times because he constantly denounces me as a tool of the Kremlin. He says no, the former Fox News host told Beck, adding that eventually one of his advisers gets back to me and says, “He'll talk to you but it's going to cost you a million dollars.” He wants a million dollars.

“What?!” Beck interrupted in surprise.

He wants $1 million in US dollars, gold or Bitcoin, Carlson said. This happened yesterday or two days ago, and I'm like, Does he want a million dollars? Yeah, and then he'll tell you about Ukraine. He will explain his position on Ukraine.

“So he attacks me, without explaining why I'm wrong, of course, or why he's right. Moreover, he is the one who, single-handedly, at the request of the American government, stopped the peace agreement in Ukraine a year and a half ago and who is, I think, for this reason responsible for the death hundreds of thousands of people. people,” Carlson continued.

“He won't explain any of this to me in an interview until I pay him a million dollars. And I told the guy, you know, I just interviewed Vladimir Putin. I'm not defending Putin, but Putin didn't ask for a million dollars. So you're telling me that Boris Johnson is much more sordid, much inferior to Vladimir Putin? Which is true, he added.

“So this whole thing is a fucking shakedown,” Carlson concluded. If you make money from war, you know, you can deal with God on that because it's really immoral. This is very, very wrong, and many people do it, including Boris Johnson.

But according to Johnson's rep, that's not what happened.

This narrative is false, a Johnson spokesperson said: according to at the Independent.

“But Mr Johnson disputed Mr Carlson's account as 'false', with the ex-PM's allies saying he had offered to take part in the interview in exchange for a $1 million donation. dollars to Ukrainian veterans' charities,” the British media reported. “It is understood Mr Johnson stood down following the murder of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.”

In a scathing column for the Daily Mail earlier this month, Johnson called the journalist “the tyrant's stooge, the dictator's dictaphone and a traitor to journalism.”

“In his flattering, laughing, slack-jawed happiness at having a scoop, he betrayed his viewers and listeners around the world,” Johnson wrote, adding, “He didn’t ask the tough questions.”

