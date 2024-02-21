Trump threatened by New York AG for payment of civil fine for fraud: live





Trump says his $355 million fraud penalty is a form of Navalny

Donald Trump could see his assets seized and even lose his buildings in New York if he cannot pay the $355 million fine in his civil fraud case, warned state Attorney General Letitia James.

If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets, Ms. James said in an interview with ABC News.

We are ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day.

Mr. Trump participated in a Fox News town hall in South Carolina on Tuesday evening, during which he again compared his own legal struggles to the shocking fate of the late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

The former president said last week's verdict against him amounted to a form of Navalny, adding: “It's a form of communism or fascism.”

Elsewhere at the town hall, Mr. Trump hinted at a shortlist of possible vice-presidential candidates as he pursues the Republican presidential nomination and pledged to debate Joe Biden, but had difficulty struggling with questions about illegal immigration and classified documents.

Trump's former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, now a Fox anchor, was very annoyed at having to report on a recent poll that ranked her former boss as the worst president in American history .

Fox News anchor calls out Trump's infuriating place in presidential rankings

A Fox News host and former White House press secretary said she finds infuriating in many ways a new poll placing Donald Trump dead last among all U.S. presidents. The Presidential Greatness Project survey asked scholars to rank each of the 45 people who served as president. Kayleigh McEnany, who served as press secretary from 2020 to 2021 under the Trump administration, criticized survey respondents, calling them ivory tower elites who in no way represent the views of the American people.

Joe SommerladFebruary 21, 2024 3:15 p.m.

1708527928Biden and DNC have liquidity advantage over Trump and RNC

According to the latest campaign finance filings, Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee had a significant lead over his expected opponent Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee through February.

The DNC, meanwhile, had $24.1 million in cash on hand, and the RNC had just $8.7 million, a major concern for the party given the support low-cost races will need to maintain control of the House of Representatives.

SFA Fund, the main super PAC supporting Ms. Haley, had $1.9 million in cash on hand after a spending spree, while American Vales, the super PAC supporting RFK Jr, had an impressive $23 million in species.

Interestingly, the largest donor to the pro-Kennedy super PAC was Republican mega-donor Timothy Mellon, heir to the Mellon banking fortune, who gave $5 million. He also donated $5 million to the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc in January.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 21, 2024 3:05 p.m.

1708526700Cheney: Trump needs Putin's help and can't risk angering him

Former House Republican Conference Chairwoman and former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney said Trump appears to believe he will soon need help from Russian President Vladimir Putin, hence his recent remarks on NATO.

Cheney noted on X this week: Donald Trump still won't condemn the [Alexei] Navalny kills or accuses Putin. At the same time, Trump claims tyrannical Putin-style immunity in his briefs to the US Supreme Court.

She added: [It] looks like Trump thinks he needs Putin's help with something and can't risk angering him.

Gustav Kilander has the story.

Joe SommerladFebruary 21, 2024 2:45 p.m.

1708526120Who is on Trumps Veep list?

Last night, at the Fox News town hall in South Carolina, Donald Trump was invited by Laura Ingraham, who was on his shortlist, to be his running mate and therefore potentially the next vice president of the United States.

He listed six potential candidates:

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida

Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota

Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Representative Byron Donalds of Florida

They are… Honestly, all these people are good, the former president said.

No surprise who isn't on the Nikki Haley list.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 21, 2024 2:35 p.m.

1708525429New York civil fraud trial: Final judgment sets out specific amounts Trump owes

The final judgment in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial has been released by the New York Attorney General's Office.

Judge Arthur Engoron asked the office to determine the precise judgment amounts and the date from which prejudgment interest should be calculated. The last filing therefore details each of the monetary categories with blanks left for the interest which will have accrued on the date of entry of the judgment, as well as the final total.

As we reported previously:

The disgorgement of savings from Trump Organization loans totaled more than $168 million. That figure generated $75 million in interest over nearly five years, with a daily increase of nearly $88,000.

The restitution resulting from the sale of the Old Post Office hotel property in Washington DC is $126 million. He still owes $20 million in interest.

His total from the sale of Ferry Point Golf Course in New York is $60 million. With interest, another $3.5 million is added to the total.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump owe $4,013,024 and Allen Weisselberg owes $1 million.

Alex WoodwardFebruary 21, 2024 2:23 p.m.

1708523126Trump's New York buildings could be seized if he can't pay civil fraud fine, warns Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the Big Apple is prepared to seize Donald Trump's assets, including his buildings, if he cannot pay the $355 million he owes for a decade of fraudulent business practices.

If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets, James said in an interview with ABC News' Aaron Katersky .

We are ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day.

She added: Financial frauds are not victimless crimes. He engaged in this massive fraud. This was not a simple error, a slight oversight, the variations are extremely exaggerated and the scale of the fraud is staggering.

If the average New Yorker went to a bank and submitted false documents, the government would throw the book at them, and the same should be true for former presidents.

James also dismissed Trump's ridiculous claim that the affair would lead to a mass exodus of business activity from New York City, wryly stating: Last time I checked, tourism was up. Wall Street is doing very well.



Joe SommerladFebruary 21, 2024 1:45 p.m.

1708521300CPAC: Trump boosters, Biden attacks and Liz Truss

Once again, a crowd of conservative activists, Republican elected officials and young right-wingers will descend on National Harbor, just outside Washington, for a new CPAC broadcast.

The event has served several purposes over the years. It often showcases new conservative talent, sets the tone for key policies that conservatives will champion in upcoming elections, and often allows potential presidential candidates to test the waters.

Indeed, in 2011, Donald Trump gave his first political speech at the conservative rally. This marked the beginning of his conservative turn and laid the groundwork for him to become the Republican presidential nominee in 2016 and win the presidency.

This year, however, with Trump as the presumptive Republican Party nominee, CPAC, airing Wednesday through Saturday, will have a different tone and serve as a booster for his campaign against Joe Biden in the general election.

Here's what to expect this week, courtesy of Eric Garcia.

Joe SommerladFebruary 21, 2024 1:15 p.m.

1708519500Roll over! Roll up! Here's who's speaking at CPAC

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) returns once again this week for another helping of Republican grandstanding, grievances and merchandise haggling.

The four-day event that bills itself as the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world returns to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., from Wednesday to Saturday February 24.

Here are which right-wing luminaries will take the main stage.

Joe SommerladFebruary 21, 2024 12:45 p.m.

1708517700How could the South Carolina primaries play out?

Despite her bold speech on Tuesday, Nikki Haley needs to shake things up.

With the Nevada debacle in sight, an embarrassing defeat to neither candidate in a primary that Donald Trump has refused to participate in, it's officially time for his only remaining challenger to the GOP nomination to prove she's still competitive in the literal sense of the term. rather than just cable news.

South Carolina is the arena. It's not an asset by any means, but the state where Haley was governor for eight years is where she should theoretically be strongest.

The primaries are open, meaning independent voters can participate.

And we'll be back across the state this week, with campaign stops in Myrtle Beach, suburban Charleston and a former steel town.

But don't be surprised if this turns out to be the end of the road for this fiery activist…

Joe SommerladFebruary 21, 2024 12:15 p.m.

1708515906Haley's strategy is clear: There is no time left for Trump

Here's Eric Garcia who shares more about what the former UN ambassadors' exact game plan is right now.

Joe SommerladFebruary 21, 2024 11:45

