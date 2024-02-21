When will President Jokowi retire? How much is the pension? Look at this!





KEPAHIANG.PROGRES.ID – 2024 will mark the end of Joko Widodo's term as President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), when October 20, 2024 determined to be the end of his term. Along with this, there will be the inauguration of the new President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. The question arises: is the pension of a President comparable to the pension of an ASN at the highest rank? What is the mechanism? Let's dig deeper here. It turns out that the nominal amount of an ASN's pension is still far from being equivalent to that of a president, vice president or even a member of the DPR. The amount of pensions for the president and vice-president is clearly regulated by Law (UU) 7/1978 regarding the financial/administrative rights of the president, vice-president and former presidents and vice-presidents. According to this regulation, the former president and vice president will receive a pension equivalent to 100 percent of their final base salary. A president's salary is six times the base salary of the highest government official. The president's salary currently reaches IDR 30.2 million, six times the highest salary of a civil servant which is only IDR 5.04 million per month. It is important to note that the former president and vice president only receive pensions without any additional benefits, although they currently receive a monthly allowance of around IDR 32.5 million. Apart from this, a president is also entitled to a state-provided housing allowance, which covers costs such as water, electricity, telephone and all healthcare costs of his family. The houses made available by the State are also equipped with adequate equipment. Additionally, a president will also receive an official car and security facilities provided by the presidential security forces. Post navigation

