President Joko Widodo signs the presidential decree on publishers' rights, even if it is not yet unanimous. Firdaus: we accept the presidential decree

PHOTO: press personality, Wina Armada Sukardi (left) and president of the SMSI central, Firdaus (I)

JAKARTA – radarkalbar.com

THE PRESIDENT OF RI, Joko Widodo signed a presidential regulation (Perpres) concerning the rights of publishers (publisher's rights, editor's note).

He admitted, however, that there was no unanimous agreement among members of the press.

The news organization that opposed the presidential decree from the beginning was the Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Union (SMSI).

“Now it has become a presidential regulation, yes, we accept it,” said SMSI General Chairman Firdaus moments after the presidential decree was announced for ratification by President Joko Widodo (Jakowi), Tuesday (20/2/2024) afternoon.

In announcing the ratification of the presidential decree, Jokowi realized that the aspirations of members of the press were not completely unanimous. There is a long debate and differences in aspirations between conventional media and digital platforms, as well as between large digital platforms.

We must continue to weigh the implications. Once we begin to have a point of understanding, we can begin to find common ground. “This is accompanied by pressure from the Press Council and encouragement from representatives of media companies and media associations,” Jokowi said at the landmark event commemorating the 2024 National Press Day (NPD) in Ancol , Jakarta, Tuesday (20/2/24).

The Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Union (SMSI) accepted this decision as part of the struggle process. SMSI General President Firdaus said he accepted the issuance of the presidential decree without exception.

“Because it has become a rule, there is no problem even if the SMSI still rejects the article of the presidential decree which requires the media to verify the Press Council.” said Firdaus in his statement to SMSI Media Group, Tuesday (20/2/2024).

The requirement for media companies to be verified by the Press Council was a turning point in the extraordinary growth of media companies during the reform period.

Before the era of New Order reforms, media companies were required to hold a commercial publishing license issued by the Indonesian Ministry of Information.

Today, presidential regulations on publishers' rights require media companies to be verified by the Press Council. How is this different from media management under the New Order? Firdaus said.

Press personality and Viennese press expert Armada Sukardi, interviewed on Tuesday evening by Radio Elshinta, a few hours after the announcement of the ratification of the decree on publishing rights by Joko Widodo, said that the ratification of the decree presidential election was very premature.

As many small news organizations struggle to survive, facing the storm of technological disruption, they now face presidential regulations that limit their activities, requiring this and that.

Surprisingly, the proposed presidential rule was pushed by a group of members of the press with access to the presidency. This amounts to inviting the government to play the game, to interfere in the affairs of an independent press. “This could lead to a drop in the ranking of press freedom,” said Wina Armada.

Firdaus said the issuance of the presidential decree had set a limit.

“The presidential decree is one thing and the WSIS fight is another. “But let everyone do what they want,” Firdaus said.

Firdaus also called on all SMSI administrators and members to adjust their business steps and requirements so that they are verified by the Press Council.

“While we are preparing business advice and the measures we will take in the future,” Firdaus stressed, indicating that he will take measures to save the lives of more than 2,000 start-ups and small media outlets under his supervision. charge. (r***)