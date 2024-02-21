Politics
Tucker Carlson claims Boris asked for $1 million for interview
Tucker Carlson has claimed Boris Johnson demanded $1 million for an interview after the former British prime minister accused the American journalist of being a “stooge” for interviewing Vladimir Putin.
Speaking to The Blaze's Glenn Beck, Tucker Carlson claimed on Tuesday that Boris Johnson's team said they would only sit down for an interview if he was paid $1 million.
A spokesperson for Boris Johnson meanwhile disputed the claimed chain of events and insisted the $1 million payment would not have been intended for the politician personally, but would have been donated to charity. It was further asserted,The Guardian reportsthat Johnson withdrew from the interview following the death of Putin critic Alexi Navalny, which was widely blamed on the Kremlin.
Carlson said: “Boris Johnson calls me a tool of the Kremlin or something, so I was annoyed, so I asked for an interview with [Johnson], because he constantly denounces me as an instrument of the Kremlin. He says no,” Carlson said.
I'm getting more and more bored… I know a lot of people who know Boris Johnson. Finally, a counselor answered me and said, He'll talk to you, but it's going to cost you a million dollars.
“I said, I just interviewed Vladimir Putin, I'm not defending Putin, but [he] didn't ask me for a million dollars. So you are telling me that Boris Johnson is much more sordid, much inferior to Vladimir Putin.
Following his controversial interview with Vladimir Putin earlier this month, becoming the first Western journalist to interview the Russian dictator since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Johnson called Carlson a “tyrant”, the dictator's dictaphone and a traitor to journalism” and claimed the interview was “straight out of Hitler’s playbook.”
Tucker: “Boris Johnson calls me a tool of the Kremlin or something. So I asked for a meeting with Boris Johnson. Finally, one of his advisers answers me and tells me that he will talk to you but that it will cost a lot. a million dollars. He wants a million dollars. pic.twitter.com/Y7qADbx2H4
-TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 20, 2024
The bombastic response to Boris's interview may have been influenced by Putin's claim that Johnson, while still prime minister, had personally intervened to block a peace deal between Moscow and kyiv in the aftermath of the invasion.
The Russian dictator claimed Johnson's intervention was crucial in preventing a deal from being reached during negotiations with Zelensky's main ally Davyd Arakhamia in Istanbul in 2022.
Prime Minister Johnson came, [talked Ukraine] came out of it and we missed that opportunity. Well, you missed it. You made a mistake,” Putin told Carlson.
Arakhamia has previously insisted that Boris Johnson did not influence Ukraine's decision to withdraw from negotiations with Russia because Ukraine did not trust Moscow to keep its word. Johnson also denied any involvement, calling the claim “total nonsense and Russian propaganda”, saying he had simply told Ukraine to “just fight” and that the UK was behind them “a thousand cents hundred “.
Boris Johnson finally responds to Tucker's interview request: pic.twitter.com/fl5Eb16waT
– Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) February 20, 2024
Since he was forced to resign in 2022 amid the so-called “Partygate” scandals in which Johnson and other members of his government breached their own draconian lockdown measures by holding parties in Downing Street while citizens were forced to stay at home. , Johnson continued his advocacy for Ukraine and was a leading advocate for sending more Western weapons into the conflict.
Last month, Johnson urged presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to reverse his party on Ukraine and convince skeptical Republicans to continue funding the proxy war against Russia.
For his support, the former British leader was rewarded withthe streets are famousafter him in Ukraine and was the subject ofwall paintingsAndpaintingscelebrating his dedication to the kyiv cause.
In addition to his commitment to Ukraine, Johnson has sought to profit from his time in office. Compared to his time in Downing Street, during which he was largely reported that he faced serious financial difficulties, after leaving office, Johnson raked in millions in speaking engagements, signed a lucrative contract to write a column in the Daily mail, and is about to become a presenter on the GB News network. According to For OpenDemocracy, Johnson earned about $5 million in the first six months after leaving office.
Follow Kurt Zindulka on X: Follow @KurtZindulka or by email to: [email protected]
