Parties reach agreement to form new Pakistani government; Imran Khan loyalists excluded





Islamabad: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People's Party have finally agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government led by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a move that could effectively dismiss their main rival, Imran Khan.

The PML-N and PPP won fewer parliamentary seats than candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan in an election mired in controversies including vote-rigging. Khan, who was unable to run in the February 8 elections due to his convictions in certain cases, including corruption, was banned from holding any public office for 10 years.

Shehbaz Sharif will be Prime Minister

At a joint press conference on Tuesday evening after marathon negotiations, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman, Shehbaz Sharif, 72, will assume the role of Prime Minister. once again.

Similarly, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, 68, will be the common candidate for the post of president.

Last week, the PML-N, in a surprise move, announced that party leader and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had nominated his younger brother Shehbaz as its prime ministerial candidate. Nawaz, 74, was previously confident of winning a record fourth term. However, his party failed to win enough seats to form a government on its own.

“The PPP and PML-N have reached the required number and (now) we are able to form the government,” Bilawal told reporters without revealing the number of MPs they will have in the National Assembly after the elections from February 8.

To form a government, a party must win 133 of the 265 seats contested in the 266-member National Assembly, or the lower house of Parliament.

He said independent candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had failed to secure a simple majority in Parliament to form a government at the Center.

Bilawal hopes for a positive impact on the market

Bilawal hoped that the news of the political alliance with the PML-N to form a coalition government would lead to a positive market response as the cash-strapped country faced a hung Parliament after the elections.

Independent candidates – a majority supported by 71-year-old Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party – won 93 seats in the National Assembly.

The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has 17 seats.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected as a publicity stunt a petition calling for new elections due to alleged irregularities in the February 8 elections, paving the way for the formation of a coalition government to end political uncertainty in the country.

The apex court also fined the petitioner, retired Brigadier Ali Khan, for failing to appear before the court.

Speaking at last night's press conference, Shehbaz asserted that his party now has the required numbers with the PPP to be able to form the next government, and he thanked the leaders of both parties for the conclusion positive results of the negotiations.

Shehbaz, who led a coalition government for 16 months before the elections, also said he had asked the winning PTI-backed candidates to prove their majority and form the government, but they were not in sufficient number.

“No request for ministries from Bilawal”

The PML-N stalwart thanked Bilawal and Zardari for their cooperation. Shehbaz said both parties had decided that Zardari would be fielded as a joint candidate for the post of president.

Responding to a question on whether the PPP was getting portfolios, Shehbaz said the Bilawal-led party had not demanded any ministry since day one, The News International reported.

Talks take place between two parties and issues are resolved through (mutual consultation). This does not mean that we accept their requests or that they accept ours; They have their views, but reaching a middle point is true political success, he said.

The former prime minister added that decisions regarding the offices would be taken mutually later under the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP top leadership, the report said.

Shehbaz also thanked Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Istehkam Party-e-Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, which will be part of the next government.

He promised that the next coalition government would restore the country's economy and tackle the threat of terrorism.

The PML-N leader said the alliance would bring economic progress and development to the country. He said they would take steps to increase the country's agricultural and industrial production.

Shehbaz emphasized that the unity forged during the 16 months of government paved the way for their current collaboration, united in their commitment to address the concerns of the people of Pakistan.

“We will not disappoint the people of Pakistan,” said the PML-N president.

Details were not provided, but sources said the PPP was still reluctant to be part of the government as it had agreed to have its president, Senate chairman, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governors and its chief minister of Balochistan.

The PML-N would have complete responsibility for the federal government with the prime minister and president. He will also get governors in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The two also agreed to form a coalition government in Balochistan with equal share in the cabinet.

PTI attacks coalition partners

Meanwhile, in an article on

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said PML-N leader Shehbaz had a minority stake in the elections and claimed that the public never gave him the prime minister's mandate.

The PPP tells people they are not part of the government [] but you take the position of President of the Senate from their [PML-Ns] vote, he said while speaking to journalists outside Adiala prison.

Qaiser added that he could not understand what formula Senator Ishaq Dar had which was missing during his previous stints as Finance Minister.

The announcement of the alliance comes a day after the latest round of talks between top leaders of the two parties failed to conclude on Monday, with the two sides failing to reach consensus on a power-sharing formula for form a coalition government.

Shehbaz said the road ahead for the new government would not be easy but fraught with pitfalls and obstacles. He said the coalition alliance would tackle these issues together, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Zardari, who served as president from 2008 to 2013, said the political alliance's struggle to form the next government was in the interest of the country and future generations.

The February 8 general election was controversial, with several serious allegations of widespread fraud aimed at changing the results.

Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan said the PTI chief had termed the February 8 elections as the mother of all rigging.

Aleema met Imran Khan on Tuesday at Adiala jail. She told reporters that the people's mandate was stolen after the elections. She also said that Imran Khan strongly condemned the suspension of internet services, which he said was being used to hide the real results.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/parties-reach-deal-to-form-new-pak-govt-imran-khan-loyalists-left-out-2981037/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos