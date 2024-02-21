Politics
Azerbaijan can produce Turkish-made military aircraft
Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its military power and diversify its exports through the defense industry. In this regard, Baku has cooperated with several countries, including Israel, Bulgaria, Turkey, South Africa, etc. In his speeches, President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized the importance he attaches to this sector. During his last visit to Turkey, the President announced that Azerbaijan would expand its achievements in the field of defense industry.
The President emphasized that new opportunities have emerged, discussions have taken place in this regard and there are concrete plans for joint production with Turkey. However, it did not specify which specific products covered the joint production.
In a comment to Azernews On this issue, Turkish Reserve General Yucel Karauz emphasized that there is a wide area in the defense sector in which Azerbaijan and Turkey can cooperate and carry out joint production. The Turkish general stressed that Azerbaijan can conduct joint production with private and state-owned companies, which will be more economical and profitable. He illustrated the drones and UCAVs produced by Bayraktar Makina and TAI, the communication tools produced by ASELSAN, the surface-to-air and air-to-ground missiles produced by ROKETSAN, the wheeled and tracked armored vehicles, as well as the activities of research and development in the fields of mine clearance.
The Turkish company ASELSAN has already had a factory in Azerbaijan for 15 years and ROKETSAN is building a factory in Baku. In addition, Baykar Makina and ASELSAN are also preparing in this regard. In addition to these factories, studies are underway on the joint production of the national Kaan combat aircraft, the production of some parts of it in Azerbaijan and the production of some parts of the Kzlelma aircraft in Azerbaijan. It was considered created in Azerbaijan, both for the production of all factory systems and for the production of certain parts of certain products. Today, even the United States does not produce the entire product. For example, parts for the F35 are manufactured in approximately 20 to 25 countries and assembled in the United States. In other words, there is no need to manufacture an entire product in a single country, the general stressed.
As for the importance of this partnership for the region, the general stressed that it will allow the modernization of old Russian weapons systems in the countries of the former Soviet Union. In addition, the Turkish states, which Presidents Lham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoan called a family, use the common products of the Turkish world's defense industry, which has a population of 300 million, and carry out R&D activities together , thus avoiding the repetition of certain already known works. and thus reduce R&D costs. This will make Azerbaijan not only a purchasing country of defense industry products, but also increase exports of more technological and sophisticated defense industry products. The general emphasized that this would at the same time make Azerbaijan a center of the defense industry of all Central Asia and the Caucasus. This is a very significant opportunity. These activities, together with the Shusha Declaration made by Turkey and Azerbaijan, can bring courage to these countries, especially Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and, as I mentioned earlier, the provision and The integration of these manufactured defense products to other Turkish states and Hungary can be ensured. Later, these products can be exported to other countries around the world.
In the past, wars were fought with muscle power. He who shot the arrow well and used the sword well won wars. Eventually, horses entered the scene, and those with good and numerous horses won wars. Then, with the invention of guns, tanks and cannons, those with more bullets, more shots and more logistics won the wars. Currently, states that have a good defense industry, low foreign dependence, are smart and invest in modern systems win wars. Therefore, these activities carried out in the defense industry will bring benefits to each country in a win-win formula. At the same time, it will become a country capable of putting its fist on the table with its modernity and independence, and of expressing itself in terms of conventional and electronic warfare as well as soft power. This also enables the transition to the Turkish army model expressed by President Ilham Aliyev in his speech and provides a strong army. Because a strong army means a strong state, if you have a strong state, you will live independently forever, Y. Karauz emphasized.
—
Qabil Ashirov is a journalist at AzerNews, follow him on Twitter: @g_Ashirov
Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz
|
Sources
2/ https://www.azernews.az/analysis/222168.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Azerbaijan can produce Turkish-made military aircraft
- Million Dollar Listing's James Harris and David Parnes Join Carolwood – The Hollywood Reporter
- S. Korean men and women reach quarter-finals at table tennis worlds
- Stock Market Today: Further Weakness in Tech Companies Drags Wall Street Down | YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47 KSEE24
- U.S. Air Force signs second contract with SoAk Technologies to improve Airman performance with innovative acoustic technology
- Parties reach agreement to form new Pakistani government; Imran Khan loyalists excluded
- PM Modi condoles death of 9 killed in road accident in Bihar
- Tucker Carlson claims Boris asked for $1 million for interview
- President Joko Widodo signs the presidential decree on publishers' rights, even if it is not yet unanimous. Firdaus: we accept the presidential decree
- Actor Ewen MacIntosh, who played Keith Bishop on The Office, has died at the age of 50.
- Devon Lee Carlson wants to dress her boyfriend in Burberry FW24
- MultiversX blockchain node service is now available on Google Cloud. MultiversX Blog