Azerbaijan can produce Turkish-made military aircraft

Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its military power and diversify its exports through the defense industry. In this regard, Baku has cooperated with several countries, including Israel, Bulgaria, Turkey, South Africa, etc. In his speeches, President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized the importance he attaches to this sector. During his last visit to Turkey, the President announced that Azerbaijan would expand its achievements in the field of defense industry.

The President emphasized that new opportunities have emerged, discussions have taken place in this regard and there are concrete plans for joint production with Turkey. However, it did not specify which specific products covered the joint production.

In a comment to Azernews On this issue, Turkish Reserve General Yucel Karauz emphasized that there is a wide area in the defense sector in which Azerbaijan and Turkey can cooperate and carry out joint production. The Turkish general stressed that Azerbaijan can conduct joint production with private and state-owned companies, which will be more economical and profitable. He illustrated the drones and UCAVs produced by Bayraktar Makina and TAI, the communication tools produced by ASELSAN, the surface-to-air and air-to-ground missiles produced by ROKETSAN, the wheeled and tracked armored vehicles, as well as the activities of research and development in the fields of mine clearance.

The Turkish company ASELSAN has already had a factory in Azerbaijan for 15 years and ROKETSAN is building a factory in Baku. In addition, Baykar Makina and ASELSAN are also preparing in this regard. In addition to these factories, studies are underway on the joint production of the national Kaan combat aircraft, the production of some parts of it in Azerbaijan and the production of some parts of the Kzlelma aircraft in Azerbaijan. It was considered created in Azerbaijan, both for the production of all factory systems and for the production of certain parts of certain products. Today, even the United States does not produce the entire product. For example, parts for the F35 are manufactured in approximately 20 to 25 countries and assembled in the United States. In other words, there is no need to manufacture an entire product in a single country, the general stressed.

As for the importance of this partnership for the region, the general stressed that it will allow the modernization of old Russian weapons systems in the countries of the former Soviet Union. In addition, the Turkish states, which Presidents Lham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoan called a family, use the common products of the Turkish world's defense industry, which has a population of 300 million, and carry out R&D activities together , thus avoiding the repetition of certain already known works. and thus reduce R&D costs. This will make Azerbaijan not only a purchasing country of defense industry products, but also increase exports of more technological and sophisticated defense industry products. The general emphasized that this would at the same time make Azerbaijan a center of the defense industry of all Central Asia and the Caucasus. This is a very significant opportunity. These activities, together with the Shusha Declaration made by Turkey and Azerbaijan, can bring courage to these countries, especially Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and, as I mentioned earlier, the provision and The integration of these manufactured defense products to other Turkish states and Hungary can be ensured. Later, these products can be exported to other countries around the world.

In the past, wars were fought with muscle power. He who shot the arrow well and used the sword well won wars. Eventually, horses entered the scene, and those with good and numerous horses won wars. Then, with the invention of guns, tanks and cannons, those with more bullets, more shots and more logistics won the wars. Currently, states that have a good defense industry, low foreign dependence, are smart and invest in modern systems win wars. Therefore, these activities carried out in the defense industry will bring benefits to each country in a win-win formula. At the same time, it will become a country capable of putting its fist on the table with its modernity and independence, and of expressing itself in terms of conventional and electronic warfare as well as soft power. This also enables the transition to the Turkish army model expressed by President Ilham Aliyev in his speech and provides a strong army. Because a strong army means a strong state, if you have a strong state, you will live independently forever, Y. Karauz emphasized.

