Indonesian President Joko Widodo attends HPN 2024 commemoration summit





Jakarta.prioritas.co.id President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo attended the culmination of National Press Day (NPD) 2024, which was held this year at Eco Park, Ancol Tourist Area, Jakarta, Tuesday (20 /02) evening. The event was also attended by Chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo, a number of ministers, governors and Central PWI Chairman Hendri Ch Bangun, as well as members of the press from across Indonesia. Jokowi admitted in his speech that he signed the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) on Publishers' Rights, aiming to support the government for sustainable journalism and a sustainable conventional media industry. “The government is aware of the challenges of the press in the digital age, which is why it will continue to support press freedom, sustainable journalism and a sustainable conventional media industry,” Jokowi said. Apart from this, President Jokowi also added that this policy has been expected by members of the press even for 3 years. The discussion process was very long and there were various differences of opinion, it was very difficult to find common ground, he explained. Previously, Central PWI President Hendri Ch Bangun expressed his joy and pride because, after 3 years, the government had finally adopted a policy on publishers' rights. “We are proud that the government can help the lifestyle of the Indonesian press to regain its existence as the fourth pillar of democracy, let us honor the Indonesian press,” he said. Hendri expressed his thanks to the President for his ninth participation in the HPN commemoration. “Today is the culmination of the HPN 2024 series of activity programs,” Hendri said. Concerning the theme chosen during the HPN 2024, namely ensuring the transition of national leadership and maintaining the integrity of the nation. According to him, this theme was chosen to highlight the important role of the press in maintaining democracy and building an advanced and prosperous Indonesia. “This theme is also relevant to the general elections which were successful and went relatively well. The geographical conditions of the elections bring their own challenges,” he explained. The culmination of the HPN 2024 commemoration in Jakarta was marked by the joint passing of the hadroh by the President and VVIP guests. During this activity, in a symbolic way, golden feather prizes were also awarded to regional heads, the presentation of press prizes, the presentation of press cards to journalist personalities who have become models and interspersed with the signing of a memorandum of understanding of cooperation with a number of agencies, including the AHM linked to journalistic safaris, then the journalist proficiency test, free collaboration with state enterprises, journalism schools Indonesian companies and a collaboration with Perhumas to provide journalistic public relations training.

