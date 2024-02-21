China echoes Putin's war for history to justify its demands in Asia

China's top diplomat on Saturday aired historic grievances to justify the country's claims over the South China Sea, some of which have brought it into conflict with its neighbors including the Philippines.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi's remarks, delivered at a security conference in Munich, Germany, recall the history lesson on Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave to Tucker Carlson during a interview earlier this month.

Although their geographic contexts and methods differ, Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have expressed a desire to reclaim lost territories or international prestige, particularly in the cases of war-torn Ukraine and Taiwan. Beijing also claims “historic rights” to large swathes of the South China Sea, including waters within its neighbors’ exclusive economic zones (EEZs), which are recognized under international maritime law.

“The islands in the South China Sea were Chinese territory, and when China administered them, the surrounding countries were not even established yet,” Wang said on Saturday.

Wang accused these surrounding countries of taking advantage of China's distraction during its cultural revolution of the 1960s and 1970s for these features, widely considered low-tide reefs and rocks under the United Nations Convention on the law of the sea. to “disputes as we see them today,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) in Beijing on October 18, 2023. Both Xi and Putin have expressed a desire to regain lost territory or international prestige.

China's claims within its “dotted line” overlap with those of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Taiwan, as well as the Philippines.

It is the latter that has been the most persistent in pushing back against China over the past year. Under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., China's coast guard routinely blockades areas within the Philippines' EEZ, while its paramilitary fleet of maritime militia ships occupies these areas for days or weeks.

Unlike Moscow, Beijing has not gone to war for decades, but like Putin, the Chinese government frequently relies on narratives of past victimization and accuses foreign forces of supporting expansive behavior.

In Putin's historical account of Tucker Carlson, which has been widely criticized by many historians, he presented Ukraine as a Russian society that never coalesced into a single state in the early 20th century.

He developed this conviction at even greater length in an essay published seven months before ordering the invasion of Ukraine: “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians.”

“I would like to emphasize that the wall that has emerged in recent years between Russia and Ukraine, between the parts of what is essentially the same historical and spiritual space, represents in my opinion our great misfortune and our great common tragedy,” he wrote.

He emphasized that Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians have common historical roots, the Eastern Orthodox Church and, “most importantly”, a similar language.

As for Russia's frosty relations with its neighbor in recent years, he places much of the blame on Western forces who have instilled anti-Russian sentiment in Ukraine for their own geopolitical benefit.

China views Western engagement with the Philippines in the South China Sea, particularly with the U.S. ally Manila Mutual Defense Treaty.

Beijing's message alternates between calling Manila a US puppet and criticizing the recruitment of foreign forces to assist in alleged violations of China's sovereignty.

After a joint Philippine-US patrol in the Philippines' 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone on Monday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army issued a statement saying that “the Philippines has enlisted foreign countries to stir up the South China Sea, organized what is called joint patrol “air patrols and publicly touted them.”