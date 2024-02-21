Indo-Pacific, terrorism and defense: what Prime Ministers Modi and Greece discussed in “historic” talks





Narendra Modi today held talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and said it is a “historic occasion” as the Greek Prime Minister is visiting India after 16 years. The Prime Minister added that the two countries are heading towards a doubling of bilateral trade by 2030. Mitsotakis arrived in India today for his official state visit. With this visit, Mitsotakis became the first Greek leader to visit India in 15 years. The Greek Prime Minister will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the Raisina Dialogues today. After speaking with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I am happy to welcome Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his delegation to India… Greek Prime Minister's visit to India after 16 years is a historic occasion. happy that we are heading towards a doubling of bilateral trade by 2030…” “…We welcome Greece's active participation and positive role in the Indo-Pacific region. It is a matter of happiness that Greece has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative. We are agreement that all disputes and tensions must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy…” “To mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Greece next year, we have decided to prepare an action plan that will enable us to highlight the common heritage of our two countries in science and technology, innovation and other fields on the global stage…” “The growing cooperation in defense and security reflects our deep mutual trust. In this sector, with the formation of a working group, we can increase cooperation in common challenges such as defense, cybersecurity, combat counter terrorism and maritime security. New opportunities for co-production and co-development are coming up in the defense sector in India. This can be beneficial for both countries. We have agreed to connect the defense sectors of two countries.In the fight against terrorism, India and Greece have the same concerns and priorities.this sector, we had an in-depth discussion on strengthening our cooperation in this sector. “As two ancient and great civilizations, India and Greece have a long history of deep cultural and interpersonal ties. For around 2,500 years, the people of the two countries have exchanged ideas, in addition to trade and cultural relations. Today “Today, we have identified several new initiatives to modernize these relationships…” After his arrival in India, the Greek Prime Minister was received by State Minister Meenakashi Lekhi. The Prime Minister also met Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Mitsotakis was named chief guest of the Raisina Dialogues. Raisina Dialogues, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, will be held from today until February 23, 2024. After his visit to Delhi, the Greek Prime Minister will fly to Mumbai before returning to Athens . Last year, Prime Minister Modi visited Greece where he invited Mitsotakis for a state visit to India. Bilateral relations between India and Greece were elevated to the status of “strategic partnership” after Prime Minister Modi's visit in August 2023.

