Trump compares his legal troubles to the persecution of Alexei Navalny | Donald Trump





Donald Trump took advantage of an interview with Fox News to compare his own legal problems to the persecution of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, who died in prison last week.

In Tuesday's interview, the former US president said Navalny was a very courageous man who probably should not have returned to Russia, but did not blame the unexpected deaths of Russian opposition leaders.

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders have blamed Navalny's death on Russian President Vladimir Putin, as has Nikki Haley, who is far behind Trump as the only remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

During his hour-long appearance broadcast on Fox News, Trump denounced the $355 million fine he received during a fraud trial in New York, saying it was a form of Navalny.

It is a form of communism or fascism, he added.

Despite prompts from host Laura Ingraham, Trump did not mention Putin when asked about Navalny.

He was a very brave guy because he came back. He could have stayed away and, frankly, it probably would have been much better to stay away and speak from outside the country.

Trump added: This is happening in our country too. We are becoming a communist country in many ways. I have eight or nine lawsuits, all because… I'm in politics.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's death and said Western claims that Putin was responsible were unacceptable.

On Sunday, Trump wrote in an article for Truth Social that Navalny's death in an Arctic penal colony last week had made him more aware of what is happening in the United States. Trump has not given details, but he has frequently dismissed the 91 criminal charges against him as politically motivated, a claim prosecutors deny.

Biden issued a scathing critique of Trump's message on Navalny's death on Tuesday, saying: Why does Trump always blame America? Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. Why can't Trump just say that?

Reuters and Agence France-Presse contributed to this report

