Transport Minister checks Makassar's new port ahead of President Joko Widodo's inauguration





The Minister of Transportation inspected the Makasar New Port project before its inauguration by President Joko Widodo. Photo of the BKIP document from the Ministry of Transport

KOSADATAMinister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi visited Makassar New Port (MNP) on Wednesday (21/2) afternoon. It is expected that the completion of the construction of phases 1B and 1C of the port will be inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, tomorrow Thursday (22/2). I appreciate the completion of the construction of Phases 1B and 1C of the New Makassar Port. “I hope this port will further increase export activities in Indonesia,” said the Minister of Transport. On this occasion, the Minister of Transportation visited several sites, such as container terminals, integrated control and planning rooms to see the port activities in Eastern Indonesia in real time, as well as meeting rooms. training for port employees. The Transport Minister said MNP's capacity had been increased by 150 percent from the original 1 million TEUs to 2.5 million TEUs per year. The time it takes for ships to dock at the port has also increased to a maximum of 24 hours from the previous 48 hours. Furthermore, the Minister of Transportation explained that MNP was designed to be the main port and port hub in Eastern Indonesia, especially for export activities. Previously, exports of various premium products from the region were carried out via Tanjung Perak Port in Surabaya or Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta. The existence of two ports in Makassar, namely Soekarno-Hatta Port and New Makassar Port, is expected to further support and improve logistics distribution in the country, the Minister of Transportation concluded. For your information, Makassar New Port is one of the national strategic projects. The construction of MNP is taking place in three stages and will be completed in 2037. This development project is fully financed by PT Pelindo.

