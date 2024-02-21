Donald Trump and Fox News: have they made amends?





After a year of turmoil, two once-estranged friends appeared to have mended their relationship Tuesday: Fox News and former President Donald Trump.

At a town hall in Greenville, South Carolina, Trump and Fox News host Laura Ingraham appeared cordial, even friendly, while discussing issues ranging from Trump's criminal indictments to death of Russian politician Alexei Navalny. This marks a sharp departure from Trump's hostile stance toward the leading conservative TV network, which began after he left office in 2021.

A largely pro-Trump audience filled the Greenville Convention Center. Ingraham asked Trump about the political topics of the day, and Trump's responses were often punctuated or interrupted by loud cheers. During breaks, Trump was relaxed, interacting with the crowd and joking with Ingraham.

It was a clear diversion from the strained relationship between Fox and Trump, visible even in recent months. In early 2023, the cable network agreed to pay nearly $800 million in damages to a voting machine company after repeating Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, angered by the network's apparent disloyalty, refused to appear on its shows for a time.

When Fox News hosted the first Republican presidential debate in August, Trump refused to participate, instead hosting counterprogramming with former Fox host Tucker Carlson, whom the network fired following his defamation lawsuit.

But on Tuesday, it seemed like all that was in the past. When Trump claimed that Biden cheated in the election and that the 2020 election was fraudulent, Ingraham did not correct him. Hopefully Fox leaves this out, maybe not, Trump said.

At times, it seemed like Ingraham was giving Trump her own partisan responses. Instead of asking Trump if he would condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of Navalny's death, Ingraham asked Trump how the death had made him more aware of the circumstances here, i.e. Trump's own lawsuits. When Trump didn't take the bait, calling Navalny a very brave guy, Ingraham pushed further. Do you consider yourself a potential political prisoner? she asked.

Trump nodded, saying the court's latest $355 million fine in a civil fraud case was a form of Navalny. He pulled a copy of the Eighth Amendment from his suit pocket and read about excessive bail and cruel and unusual punishment.

This all comes from the White House, he said. This is all election interference so they can win another election.

Trump criticizes Haley, praises Scott as potential vice president

Earlier today, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said she has no plans to drop out of the race for the Republican nomination. She also said she wasn't interested in becoming Trump's vice president, saying she didn't feel the need to kiss the ring.

When asked if he would consider Haley as his running mate, Trump said he would not. She's losing a lot, Trump said. You should not lose your home country.

Trump suggested that his decision to continue his campaign was part of a larger plot, orchestrated by Democrats, to prevent Trump from winning in November.

Senator Tim Scott, who was in attendance, received a standing ovation when he entered the room. Later, when Ingraham asked Trump what qualities he was looking for in his potential vice presidential nominees, Trump responded that he wanted someone who could make a good president. He paused and pointed to Scott in the front row, like that gentleman over there. The crowd burst into applause again.

Ingraham listed several other names, including Kristi Noem, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis and Byron Daniels. Trump nodded as she said each of them, but he did not elaborate.

Toward the end of the town hall meeting, a voter asked Trump whether he would focus his second term on improving the country or settling old scores. Trump gave a long answer about the economic success of his first term, pointing out that we've done this before.

Ingraham interrupted, pointing out that many voters, including women voters, feel repulsed by his name-calling and score-settling, even though they may like his policies.

I don't care about the revenge issue, he said. My revenge will be a success.

