Political rivals of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reach agreement on a coalition government.





Pakistan's main political rivals of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan have announced a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government after inconclusive national elections failed to produce a clear majority.

The agreement between the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), two dynastic parties in the country, puts an end to the days of negotiations which followed the February 8 elections, marred by allegations of electoral fraud by the interim government.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed at a late evening press conference in Islamabad that former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was sitting alongside him, would be the coalition's candidate for the post of Prime Minister. minister.

He added that his father Asif Ali Zardari will be the alliance's candidate for the country's presidency.

“We hope that Shehbaz Sharif will soon become prime minister of the country and the whole of Pakistan should pray for the government to succeed,” said Bhutto Zardari, who was foreign minister under Sharif in the last government dissolved in August before the election presidential. elections.

Bhutto Zardari said the ministerial portfolios had been agreed and would be announced in the coming days.

Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said both parties had the numbers to form the government and also had support from other smaller parties.

Candidates loyal to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the most seats in the National Assembly. They were forced to run as independents.

The PML-N became the second party with 79 seats and the PPP the third with 54 seats. Along with four other smaller parties, they have a comfortable majority in the Legislative Assembly, with 264 seats.

The National Assembly is due to meet by February 29, when the coalition can be formally approved.

The proposed new government looks a lot like the fragile coalition that combined to oust Khan in a vote of no confidence in 2022 when Sharif first became prime minister.

On the streets of the capital Islamabad, some were skeptical about what the new government had to offer.

“Every time they formed a government, inflation soared, making it difficult for the poor to survive,” Saeed Asmat, a 67-year-old retiree, was quoted as saying.

The PTI has spoken out against the deal, reiterating its accusations of unfair play.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, chant slogans as they gather during a protest demanding free and fair election results, outside the commission's office provincial election in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters photo)

“The PML-N and People’s Party deserve praise for their epic 30-year journey from stealing taxpayers’ money to stealing elections together,” the party said on social media platform X.

The deal left out politicians loyal to jailed former leader Imran Khan, although they won the most seats in this month's vote.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is currently investigating allegations of electoral fraud and has formed a high-level committee to probe the matter. The investigation was triggered by allegations of electoral fraud made by former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha.

Ali Chattha. On Saturday, he claimed that candidates who “lost” elections “were forced to win” in the city. He claimed that 13 candidates from Rawalpindi were forcefully declared winners.

The delay in forming a government in the nuclear-armed country of 241 million people is raising concerns as Pakistan grapples with an economic crisis amid slow growth and record inflation, of increasing militant violence and needs a stable administration with the authority to make difficult decisions.

