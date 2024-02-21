Donald Trump corrected by Laura Ingraham during town hall





Donald Trump was corrected on his claims about election fraud by Fox News host Laura Ingraham during a town hall in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Speaking in a pre-recorded public broadcast on February 20, the former president said “there is automatically fraud” when mail-in voting systems are used. Ingraham responded that “there is an absentee ballot in Florida and you won hugely.”

The context

Trump has continued to claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, but there is no proof of this. He repeatedly claimed before the election that the use of mail-in voting led to fraud. “As far as the ballots are concerned, it’s a disaster,” he declared in September 2020.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment via after-hours email.

What we know

Trump said: “When you walk into a polling place, like in a well-run state, they look at you, you give voter ID, you give all kinds of ID… He would very difficult to cheat. [on] a mass scale.

Trump beat Biden in Florida by about 371,686 votes.

Pew Research data released in November 2020 indicates that approximately 46% of voters reported using the mail-in ballot to vote in the presidential election.

It is not yet clear whether similar numbers can be expected for future presidential elections due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on in-person voting.

“Two-thirds of Trump voters say they voted in person, compared to 42% of Biden voters,” Pew Research said.

Views

Comments on social media showed a mixed reaction to Trump's comments on the mail-in voting system.

“As a Democrat, I hope all Republicans listen to Trump and never vote by mail.” » said one X user.

Another said Trump “can't prove the fraud he continues to claim happened.”

Another said: “Yeah. I don't understand what he's trying to accomplish.”

Others on social media agreed with Trump. “This is common sense,” wrote one X user.

Another added: “He's right. Mail-in voting is mail fraud.”

One person said Trump was “actually talking about Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona.”

Each of these states was Biden's smallest in terms of vote margin. There is no evidence of voter fraud in any of these states in the 2020 election.

And after?

Republican Senator Blaise Ingoglia hopes to add restrictions to the use of mail-in voting in Florida.

Ingoglia's bill SB 1752, proposed in January, states that mail-in ballots would be used in the following circumstances:

Expect to be absent from your county of residence on Election Day. Unable to vote in person due to illness or disability. A resident/patient of a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical facility. Confined in prison.

Ingoglia said the bill was intended to ensure “safeguards” were in place, but critics like Florida Senate Democrat Lori Berman say the proposals could deprive voters who might need them, such as sick or elderly people, the right to vote.

