Politics
Senator Tom Cotton's 'Modern-Day McCarthyism' Should Not Be Normalized
In the digital age, social networks have become the most popular tool for young people. Statistics demonstrate the momentum with which social media services have become the biggest phenomenon in the world. Data report reports over 4.8 billion user identities across major online platforms and 150 million accounts created each year. This profile testifies to the power of social media on the branches of our technological civilization.
When the U.S. Senate recently conducted hearings on social media on some of the most popular platforms, the world was able to examine the various security measures these companies have in place. Filled with action-packed accusations, the joint discussion aimed to investigate various companies' efforts to protect the well-being of their young users. Among those in attendance were representatives/CEOs of major brands such as Meta (Mark Zuckerberg), Discord (Jason Citron), Snap (Evan Spiegel), X (Linda Yaccarino), and TikTok (Shou Zi Chew).
Tempers flared throughout the proceedings, with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley demanding that Zuckerberg apologize directly to those in the courtroom who had been negatively affected by Meta. (He did.) Families harmed by social media proved to be a driving force throughout the three-and-a-half-hour meeting, with outbursts of emotion during the ups and downs of the case . However, what really got the proceedings boiling over were Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton's remarks to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.
In a heated exchange regarding Chews' citizenship, Cotton explicitly mentioned growing suspicions that TikTok is an information resource for China or, more specifically, the Chinese Communist Party. Chew repeatedly told the committee that he was a Singaporean national, but Cotton continued to ask whether the CEO had Chinese citizenship or had applied to become a Chinese citizen.
Chew, who said he served [his] military [of Singapore] for two and a half years he has lived in Singapore, a country with free elections and very different from the Chinese government. Cotton then asked about the brutal 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and again asked whether Chew was affiliated with or a member of the Chinese Communist Party. Chew again vehemently denied that he was, saying he was a Singaporean national. Finally, Cotton asked Chews for his opinion on the Chinese genocide and the dictatorship of Xi Jinping. Chew said he would not speak about any political leader.
THE now viral clips on news platforms have since, ironically enough, exploded internationally on various social media platforms, many of which have recently been called into question. It particularly caught fire on Instagram and TikTok, where users attacked Cotton's remarks for both his condescending actions and his racist remarks.
What stands out are the many comparisons to McCarthyism, a term named after former Senator Joseph McCarthy in the early 1950s. McCarthy, along with other public figures, has accused several other American public figures of being members of the Communist Party and engaging in unpatriotic actions, often resulting in the defendants' loss of employment, livelihood and social status. A strange sense of a similar dynamic permeated the hearings on social media, where senators like Cotton were quick to assume automatic culpability and cast TikTok as a threat without even trying to listen to Chews' words in defense of his platform.
As an Asian American immigrant, I find this spectacle disturbing. Like all companies in question, TikTok must provide truthful and accurate evidence about how its social media platforms protect the well-being of its users and the nation. However, I fail to see how Chews' race and racial heritage have anything to do with the issue under discussion.
It is undoubtedly important to maintain the strength of the United States in terms of national security; However, this modern-day McCarthyism is pure racist prejudice on the part of Cotton and his supporters. They focused their efforts on ad hominem attacks against Chew, asking wild questions about his political affiliations and national origins, rather than investigating actual wrongdoing on TikTok's part. This is a clear case of scapegoating an Asian without solid proof.
Additionally, these hearings stigmatize not only the Chinese and Chinese-American communities, but also Asians in general. A clear and comprehensive procedure would focus on the policies and practices of different companies regarding the protection of privacy and data rights. Directing baseless insinuations about a CEO's alleged ties to a political party or system (despite having no ties to China) was a blatant exercise in racist hostility.
Ultimately, the wording used by Senator Cotton should not be standardized in any way. The government should focus on strengthening cooperation between technology companies and their users by advancing collaboration and transparency. This will lead to more effective national security solutions. The unfortunate exchange between Cotton and Chew only furthers misinformation, ignorance, and racist bias.
Only by committing to inclusion and recognizing diversity can we build a society that upholds individual rights while balancing national security concerns with equity, justice and human dignity.
Alex Seojoon Kim is a high school student in Stillwater.
