Politics
Boris Johnson denies asking for $1 million to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson
Boris Johnson denied demanding $1 million for interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
American presenter accused the former prime minister to request payment, equivalent to approximately 800,000, for the reservation. But Mr Johnson's team rejected the claim as false and said it was Mr Carlson who made the offer.
They said Mr Johnson initially agreed, on the condition that the money would only go to Ukraine veterans' charities, but then decided not to go ahead. the death of Alexei Navalnythe leader of the Russian opposition, which was widely blamed on the Kremlin.
Carlson, an influential voice in right-wing American media, known for his attacks on Volodymyr Zelenskythe Ukrainian president, said he had been upset after Mr Johnson denounced him as a Kremlin stooge following his interview with Vladimir Poutine.
He claimed to have submitted a request for an interview with the ex-prime minister, which was initially refused.
Speaking to Blaze TV, a right-wing news channel, he said: Finally one of his advisers gets back to me and says: He'll talk to you, but it's going to cost you a million dollars.
He wants a million dollars, in US dollars, gold or bitcoin, this happened yesterday or two days ago. Then he will tell you about Ukraine, he will explain his position on Ukraine.
It is the latest back-to-back flare-up between the two men after Mr Johnson used his Daily Mail column to brand Mr Carlson a traitor to journalism for his interview with Putin.
Mr. Carlson denied supporting the Russian regime, but added: Putin did not ask for a million dollars. This whole thing is a fucking jerk.
If you make money from war, you know, you can deal with God on that, because that's really immoral.
Mr Johnson said the presenter had betrayed viewers and listeners around the world for not blaming Putin for torture, rape and the kindergarten bombing in Ukraine.
In the interview, the Russian leader insisted Mr Johnson had helped foil a deal to end the war a claim that was denied by the former prime minister and denied by senior Ukrainian officials.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving deals and more.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/johnson-demanded-one-million-dollars-131857839.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump owes $87,000 in daily interest on historic fraud penalties
- Turkish 5th generation fighter KAAN makes maiden flight
- Boris Johnson denies asking for $1 million to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson
- Become King Review: An Actor Walks
- WhatsApp's new update could help organize your plans
- Senator Tom Cotton's 'Modern-Day McCarthyism' Should Not Be Normalized
- Ricky Kej: Grammy winner Ricky Kej and Bollywood sensation Rasika steal the show at GBC 4.0 | Lucknow News
- More T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 tickets will be available on Thursday
- Author of Bearbottom Men's Clothing Line Review: Comfortable and Stylish Essentials
- USF tackles environmental challenges through new initiative with Tampa Bay Wave and St. Petersburg Innovation District I USF News
- More than $400 million needed for Afghanistan to recover from October earthquake: UN | world News
- Donald Trump corrected by Laura Ingraham during town hall