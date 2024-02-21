Turkish 5th generation fighter KAAN makes maiden flight





BEIRUT The Turkish-built KAAN fighter jet successfully completed its first flight today, a milestone the local industry and government were happy to tout. The ability to produce an advanced indigenous fighter jet has been a major effort of Turkish President Recep Erdoan, who has made the nationalization of Turkey's defense industry a key part of his leadership. The fifth-generation aircraft, named KAAN, “reached an altitude of 8,000 feet and a speed of 230 knots,” said Turkish aerospace company Tusas, which produces KAAN. claims on its website. The flight lasted 13 minutes in total. “This is undoubtedly an important step. KAAN is one of the few fifth-generation projects in the international arms market,” Can Kasapolu, a non-resident senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, told Breaking Defense. “In addition, Turkish defense planners have even more ambitious, '6th generation DNA' plans for the aircraft, such as flying it with the faithful wingman concept alongside Baykar's unmanned fighter jets and TUSAS, Kizilelma and ANKA-3, respectively.” “The initial performance indicators of the aircraft are promising and balanced,” Kasapolu added. “Its design philosophy has evolved since the Turkish exodus from the F-35 consortium following the acquisition of the S-400. KAAN, formerly TF-X, was once planned to be an air superiority asset. It is now becoming a multi-role aircraft,” Kasapolu said. For KAAN, Kasapolu said, Turkey will need to look for export opportunities to prevent the unit cost from “skyrocketing.” One of the first adapters, at least on paper, has already raised his hand: In July 2023, during a national defense exhibition, Azerbaijan joined Turkey in its fifth-generation fighter jet program, a move described by Erdogan as a new sign of solidarity between the two countries. While emphasizing the importance of the KAAN as an important tactical aviation asset, Kasapolu noted that this does not eliminate Turkey's need for a fourth generation fighter aircraft as the national asset becomes operational, affirming“KAAN has about ten years left before providing the Turkish Air Force squadrons with significant numbers. » As a result, Turkey is currently exploring two fourth-generation options.In November, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Gular announced that Ankara was in talks to purchase 40 Eurofighter Typhoons. And the United States announced at the end of January that it was releasing a major contract for 40 new F-16 fighters to Turkey, after the country was excluded from the F-35 deal due to the acquisition of the Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system. Kasapolu predicts that Turkey will focus on purchasing the F-16 as a priority, saying that “the Eurofighter Typhoon, however, is a good thing and not a necessity.” It remains to be seen whether the Germans will be in business,” referring to Germany's sometimes reluctance to allow exports of Typhoons worldwide. Recommended

