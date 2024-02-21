Donald Trump owes $87,000 in daily interest on historic fraud penalties





When most New Yorkers wake up, they might splurge and spend a few dollars on coffee and a bagel.

Every morning, Donald Trump wakes up and now owes an additional $87,500 in interest on the massive legal sanctions he received last week.

The pain will continue until he pays all of the nearly half a billion dollars in fines and interest in his Manhattan civil fraud case.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's devastating ruling Friday against the former president and his longtime Trump Organization executives will rise 9 percent annually until it is resolved.

That's $87,500 a day, according to the state attorney general's office, more than most New Yorkers earn in a year. On an annual basis, interest alone represents a $32 million loss to Trump's pocket, according to calculations by the Associated Press.

Engoron's scathing ruling found the Republican presidential frontrunner, his former finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, corporate controller Jeff McConney and his sons, Eric and Don Jr., responsible for six complaints alleging they had intentionally committed fraud by regularly lying about how much he was often worth billions of dollars in transactions with financial institutions. Engoron found Trump and his team responsible for the main fraud claim even before the months-long trial began.

Judge Arthur Engoron on January 11. (Photo by SHANNON STAPLETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump must pay the vast majority of the roughly $364 million in anticipated interest penalties laid out in Engoron's ruling, which also barred him from running a business in New York for three years, among other restrictions.

Specifically, the judge's ruling ordered Trump and the entities he owns and controls to repay a whopping $168,040,168. This represents the interest he saved by lying about his net worth through loans involving his Doral, Florida, golf resort, the Old Post Office Hotel in Washington, D.C., his Wall Street skyscraper and his hotel from Chicago. The accounting of interest owed began the day the AG began investigating Trump, March 2, 2019, Engoron noted.

The judge added to Trump's tally the $126,828,600 in profits he made from the sale of the old post office in May 2022, the contract having been made years before with false assessments of its value . Eric and Don Jr. each owe at least $4 million on their share. The judge noted that interest began accruing on those fines when the deal was finalized.

Statements Trump made about his bank balance when he entered the ring more than a decade ago to win a licensing deal for his Bronx golf course at Ferry Point Park and, while now for years, have led Engoron to decide that Trump should have to pay back. the $60 million he pocketed from its sale in June 2023, when interest on this fine began to accrue.

Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Donald Trump, Jr. on January 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Trump, who has promised to appeal, cannot stop time. He has until about mid-March to deposit the full amount into a court-monitored account or secure bail.

The sanctions angered Trump, who cited his legal problems to rally his die-hard supporters.

“This shocking and corrupt interference in free markets for political purposes endangers every business transaction in New York,” the former president said on his Truth Social platform on Friday in response to the sanctions. “We must ensure that corrupt politicians and judges cannot continue to abuse the power of their office and violate the public trust. »

Add in the $88.3 million he owes to writer E. Jean Carroll, whom he convicted of sexual abuse and defamation last year, and Trump is heading into debt of a billion dollars.

1987

Dennis Caruso/New York Daily News

Donald Trump and his father Fred, 1987. (Dennis Caruso/New York Daily News)

When the prosecutors' office impeached him in April 2023, Trump claimed he had about $400 million in cash in his company accounts. Forbes reported that he was worth about $2.6 billion last September, including his assets.

Gregory Germain, director of the Syracuse University Bankruptcy Clinic, said Trump could respond in three ways.

“If he's able to post, if he's able to raise the money he needs to get full bail, he probably will,” he told the Daily News. “If he’s not…he would probably ask the appeals court to reduce the amount of bail.” And if they refuse and he cannot raise the money, then he finds himself in great difficulty, because the judgment creditors can enforce their judgments on his assets.”

If Trump fails to raise the necessary money, Germain said Trump could be forced to follow in the footsteps of Rudy Giuliani, who filed for bankruptcy protection in December.

In addition to his civil woes, Trump, 77, has pleaded not guilty to 91 crimes in four state and federal cases, which together carry more than 600 years in prison.

