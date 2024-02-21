Chairman of the South Sulawesi DPRD also welcomed the arrival of President Joko Widodo in Makassar





REPUBLIKNEWS.CO.ID, MAKASSAR – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo arrived at Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi, Wednesday (21/2/2024) afternoon. Jokowi's arrival was intended to carry out working visits to a number of areas in South Sulawesi. The President's arrival was welcomed directly by South Sulawesi Acting Governor Bahtiar Baharuddin, Major General Pangdam XIV/Hasanuddin TNI Bobby Rinal Makmur and South Sulawesi Regional Police Chief Inspector General Pol Andi Rian R Djahadi. Apart from this, South Sulawesi Province DPRD Chairman Andi Ina Kartika Sari, Marshal Pangkoopsud II TNI Budhi Achmadi, Major General Pangkoopsud 3 Kostrad TNI Choirul Anam, Danlanud Hasanuddin Marsma TNI Bonang Bayuaji, Danlantamal VI Makassar , First Admiral TNI Ivan Gatot Pijanto, and Danrem 141/Toddopuli TNI, Brigadier General Sugeng Hartono. Also Read: AHY Officially Appointed Minister of ATR/BPN, South Sulawesi Democrats Chairman Admits Surprise On this occasion, Chairman of the South Sulawesi DPRD, Andi Ina Kartika Sari, explained that it was an honor and pride for him to be able to welcome President Jokowi to South Sulawesi again. “I hope President Jokowi's visit will go smoothly and bring blessings to the development of the South Sulawesi region in general,” he summarized. For information, President Jokowi paid a two-day working visit to South Sulawesi on February 21 and 22. In addition to visiting Makassar City, Jokowi is also expected to visit Pangkep and Maros. Also read: Following complaints from Bira residents, Makassar DPRD Commission C holds RDP with PT Ale Bata Ringan In Makassar, Jokowi will inaugurate a number of National Strategic Projects (NSPs), including the Makassar toll access road to New port and the port Makassar New Port (MNP). Apart from this, Jokowi will also inaugurate the Wastewater Treatment Plant (IPAL). Metropolitan investment project on Jalan Tanjung Bunga Metro, Makassar. Next, the number one person in Indonesia will visit Pangkep Regency to review the Presidential Instruction for Regional Roads (IJD). Finally, Jokowi left for Maros Regency to attend the National Capital Madani (PNM) rally and check rice stocks at the Batang Ase Bulog warehouse in Maros Regency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://republiknews.co.id/ketua-dprd-sulsel-ikut-sambut-kedatangan-presiden-joko-widodo-di-makassar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos