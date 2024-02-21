India, Greece agree to strengthen ties as Modi meets Greek counterpart Mitsotakis | Latest news India

New Delhi: India and Greece agreed on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation in areas ranging from defense manufacturing and trade to connectivity and to quickly finalize a pact on migration and mobility as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke met with his visiting Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (PTI Photo)

Mitsotakis is the first Greek prime minister to visit India in 16 years, and his trip follows Modis' visit to Athens last August, the first by an Indian prime minister in four decades. At the time, the two sides elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and Wednesday's discussions provided both leaders with an opportunity to assess progress since.

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Highlighting the opportunities created by India's efforts to jointly develop and produce military hardware, Modi said the two sides had agreed to link their defense industries. We discussed concluding the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement between the two countries as quickly as possible, he said, speaking in Hindi after the negotiations.

Mitsotakis said the mobility pact would be a key step towards strengthening cooperation on legal migration, combating human trafficking and providing young Indians with an opportunity to work in Greece.

He described India as one of the main pillars of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region and pushed the two sides to double their trade, which currently stands at around $2 billion, before the target year of 2030. The oldest and largest democracies share a mutual political will. to establish partnerships and create new synergies, he said.

Modi said both sides have identified new opportunities in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, medical devices, technology, innovation and space to inject new energy into their cooperation. They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the areas of maritime transport and connectivity.

The growing defense and security cooperation reflects the deep mutual trust between the two sides and the creation of a working group in this area will help increase coordination on common challenges such as cybersecurity, counter-terrorism and maritime security, Modi said. Given the common concerns in combating terrorism, the two leaders discussed how to strengthen cooperation in this area.

Without directly referring to the war in Ukraine or the Israel-Hamas conflict, Modi said both sides agreed that all disputes and tensions should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Mitsotakis highlighted India's role in addressing global challenges such as the war in Ukraine, the situation in West Asia, climate change and food and energy security.

Despite all these challenges, one thing is certain. For governments to tackle it, international partnerships and collective action are essential. India has a critical role to play in this effort and we see India as one of the main pillars of stability and security in the broader Indo-Pacific region, he said .

Modi praised Greece's positive role in the Indo-Pacific region and its decision to join the India-led Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative (IPOI). An agreement was also reached on cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and Greece can become an important partner in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) launched during India's G20 presidency last year, said Modi.

Mitsotakis acknowledged the prospects of strengthening connectivity through IMEC, but said peace and stability in the Middle East was a necessary condition for the initiative's success. Greece, you only have to look at the map to see, is India's gateway to Europe, and through IMEC, we see our participation as a very important aspect of this strategic partnership, he added.

The common values ​​of Greece and India serve as a bridge that brings us together, and both sides share a philosophy or dharma and a strong commitment to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Mitsotakis said. In Modi, he said, he found a visionary, a principled leader and… a true friend.

Mitsotakis, who is accompanied by a delegation of around 60 business leaders, said Greece is focused on promoting economic ties, particularly in the areas of renewable energy, infrastructure, ports and shipping , as well as logistics. In this context, he said that an Indian company was working with a large Greek construction company to build a new airport in Crete.

While pledging Greece's support for India's bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2028-2029, Mitsotakis backed Modi's call to reform the UN to make it more representative of changing patterns of development and global power.

Modi spoke about trade and cultural ties between India and Greece dating back almost 2,500 years and said new initiatives such as the draft agreement on migration and mobility will give a modern shape to these relations. Both sides also agreed to develop an action plan to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Greece in 2025.

Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra later told a press briefing that the two sides had not discussed specific ports with regard to Greece's participation in IMEC. As the details of this project are ironed out, the Indian side may turn its attention to ports, enabling arrangements through government-to-government agreements and partnerships with the private sector, he said.

He ruled out the possibility of a diversion of the IMEC route due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Regarding the route of the IMEC corridor, this remains unchanged for now, he said. Significant progress has been made in segments of the IMEC, such as rail, maritime and logistics standards, since the project's launch last year, including recent agreements between companies in India and the United Arab Emirates ( UAE), he added.

Mitsotakis received a welcome ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan before his restricted and delegation-level talks with Modi. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also met the Greek Prime Minister on Wednesday morning. Mitsotakis will travel to Mumbai on Thursday for meetings with business leaders.