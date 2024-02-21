Biden's fundraising outpaces Trump, whose legal bills weigh him down





President Biden's re-election campaign ended in January with nearly $56 million available, extending his cash advantage over former President Donald J. Trump, whose campaign had about $30 million on hand. the end of the month.

It's a jump for Mr. Biden, who finished 2023 with $46 million in his campaign coffers, and a drop for Mr. Trump's campaign, which had $33 million at the end of the year .

Mr. Biden appears to have gained the advantage, in part because the Democratic Party apparatus and its fundraising power have quickly united behind him in what is expected to be the costliest presidential race ever. Mr. Trump, even as he seeks to fully rally the Republican Party for his re-nomination, faces significant questions about the political and financial impact of his numerous legal problems.

The apparent disparity in campaign funds, laid out Tuesday in filings with the Federal Election Commission, doesn't tell the whole story of how the president and the man he beat in 2020 raise and spend money. money as they prepare for a likely rematch in November. .

For one, Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden raise money through joint fundraising committees, which are not required to file reports until April. These committees often transfer funds to campaigns, to pay salaries and buy advertising time. Without these numbers, the candidate's overall financial situation is not entirely clear.

More broadly, the documents filed by the FEC on Tuesday highlight differences in circumstances.

Mr. Biden, the outgoing president, is already fundraising alongside the Democratic National Committee, a party heavyweight that can build a ground operation for his re-election bid. On Tuesday, his team announced that it had raised a total of $42 million in January from committees supporting his re-election efforts, with a combined total of $130 million by the end of January.

The DNC alone reported $24 million available at the end of January.

Mr. Trump, on the other hand, continues to fend off his primary challenger, Nikki Haley. Until he wins the nomination, he won't be able to raise money in tandem with the Republican National Committee. (The RNC reported Tuesday that $8.7 million was available at the end of January.)

And, perhaps most importantly, the committees that support Mr. Trump are spending millions each month on legal fees.

Mr. Trump faces four criminal charges as well as civil suits, which are proving costly. Last year, the committees supporting him spent at least $50 million on legal fees, filings show, and those costs are likely to rise as he prepares for possible trials this year.

Ms. Haley, who has pledged to continue her bid for the nomination at least until Super Tuesday on March 5, raised significant funds in January, even though she lost the nominating contests in Iowa and the New Hampshire.

But for the first time since entering the race, his campaign reported spending more than it raised, $11.5 million and $13.1 million in January. (Two of the committees supporting it did not file reports Tuesday.)

His campaign brought in $13 million in cash at the end of January, down slightly from $14.6 million at the end of December.

Mr. Biden's January haul could assuage some concerns among his supporters that he was not mobilizing enough financial support.

By the end of 2023, the committees supporting Mr. Biden had collectively raised $97.1 million and had a total of $117 million on hand. It was not the overwhelming advantage that some in his party had anticipated, given Mr. Trump's divisions and the fact that the former president had devoted resources to primary battles and his legal fees.

On Tuesday, Mr. Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chvez Rodriguez, described his January fundraiser as an undeniable show of force to kick off the election year.

She added: As the Biden-Harris team continues to rely on its fundraising machine, Republicans are divided on either spending money to fight Donald Trump or spending money to support Donald Trump’s extreme and losing agenda.

The Trump campaign had $30.5 million at the end of January, but it also had about $1.1 million in debt, which was offset by $490,000 owed to the campaign. The campaign raised $8.8 million in January and spent $11.4 million.

Mr. Trump raised money for his campaign primarily through the Trump Save America joint fundraising committee, which did not file on Tuesday. The joint fundraising committee raised $75.2 million in the second half of 2023 and spent $77.3 million, ending the year with $3.6 million on hand.

The January report from one of Mr. Trump's committees, the Save America leadership PAC, which he used to pay his legal bills, showed $6.3 million at the end of the month of January. The group spent nearly $3 million on legal fees in January and also owes more than $1.8 million to lawyers representing Mr. Trump in his various criminal and civil cases, according to its filing.

A spokesman for Mr. Trump, Steven Cheung, responded to a request for comment by sending a link to a Fox News article, which reported that Mr. Trump was expected to raise more than $6 million in a fundraiser. funds in South Carolina on Tuesday. night. (Mr. Biden has major fundraisers planned in California this week.)

Save America reported $5,008,508.87 in revenue in January, of which $5 million came from MAGA Inc., a super PAC supporting Mr. Trump. As the New York Times reported last month, transfers of roughly the same size occurred each month, part of a huge return of money from the super PAC to the committee.

MAGA Inc. ended January with $19.7 million on hand, up from $23.3 million at the end of December.

Of the $7.4 million that MAGA Inc. raised in January, $5 million came from Timothy Mellon, a banking heir and businessman who has now given a total of $15 million to MAGA Inc.

Mr. Mellon also attracted the attention of Democrats who are wary of third-party challenges to Mr. Biden by giving another $20 million to a PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the political scion and Democratic-turned-independent presidential candidate. presidency.

