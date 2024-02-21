In its quest for modern governance solutions, China continues to explore innovative methods to ensure local accountability without adopting Western-style democratic elections. This trend has been particularly notable during Xi Jinping's tenure, marking a significant departure from the methodologies favored by his predecessors. Under Xi, the enthusiasm once promoted for local elections has diminished considerably.

A key initiative in this change is the relaunch of Fengqiao experience, a concept originating from the time of Mao Zedong. This strategy focuses on resolving local conflicts and grievances through community mediation and self-regulation, thereby reducing the need for intervention from higher authorities. The Fengqiao experiment is particularly supported by Xi Jinping as a way to emulate the results of liberal democratic accountability and public satisfaction within China's unique political framework.

The challenge of local governance in China

China's vast territorial expanse and complex demographic composition pose unique challenges for centralized governance of localities. The absence of local democratic institutions complicates the ability of central leaders to hold local officials directly accountable to the public.

Traditionally, governance in China has relied on a top-down system of control to regulate the behavior of local officials, such as management of local executives And anti-corruption campaigns. However, these methods have their limitations, as central leaders do not have the capacity to acquire comprehensive information about local affairs. In contrast, liberal democracies typically employ a bottom-up accountability system, allowing the public to directly elect their leaders, thereby incentivizing those leaders to prioritize the well-being of their electorate.

China has also attempted to ensure bottom-up accountability by establishing the Office of Letters and Visits () And online petition system, intended to collect complaints and petitions directly from the local public regarding local governance. However, the effectiveness of this bottom-up system is compromised by its integration within the very local government structure it is intended to oversee, creating a conflict of interest that undermines its ability to authentically address local concerns. This structural defect leads many citizens to completely bypass local mechanisms, preferring petition the central office in Beijingwhich further burdens the central government in monitoring the system itself.

Thus, Xi Jinping's predecessors, starting with the reforms carried out under Deng Xiaoping, initiated the gradual introduction of local democratic elements, notably through village level elections, with the intention of extending these practices at higher administrative levels and at different entities. However, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, there have been a notable deviation from this trajectory. Xi has concentrated power centrally and cannot afford to expand local democracy, which could fuel potential political opponents.

The Fengqiao experience as a solution

THE “Fengqiao experience”, which originated in the early 1960s in Fengqiao village in Zhejiang, functions as a mechanism for mass mobilization to resolve social conflicts at the local level, bypassing the involvement of higher legal institutions. Mao Zedong later approved this practice, leading to its nationwide adoption.

The Fengqiao experience advocates conflict mediation in an informal and local manner, without resorting to punitive measures. As the Chinese Media Projectthis method promotes the idea of ​​keeping minor issues within the village and larger issues within the town, thus preventing conflicts from escalating to higher authorities.

In recent years, Xi, who has promoted this model since his tenure as Zhejiang provincial party secretary, introduced the Fengqiao experience of the new era. This updated version integrates self-government, the rule of law, moral principles and digital technology, with the aim of modernizing the traditional model while maintaining its fundamental objectives of social harmony and conflict prevention.

Under Xi's advocacy, the Fengqiao experiment was adapted and implemented into various innovative grassroots governance models, emphasizing multi-department collaboration and the use of digital platforms to improve governance efficiency. conflict resolution. For example, that of Shanghai Hongkou District developed the liaison mechanism between the three institutions to address the limitations faced by police stations, judicial offices and lawyers in resolving conflicts. Likewise, in Zhoushan Putuo District, a unique four-step management method addresses the challenges of one of China's largest fishing ports. Moreover, in Zhejiang Zhilian initiative by local entrepreneurs to create the Big Sisters for Security studio illustrates the self-organizing aspect of the Fengqiao experience, successfully mediating conflicts such as wage arrears in factories.

These adaptations reflect the flexible and innovative application of the Fengqiao model to address the challenges of modern governance, demonstrating its continued relevance and effectiveness in promoting social harmony and stability.

Medicine or poison: effectiveness and potential risks

The Fengqiao experience offers an innovative alternative for local governance, allowing communities to manage social controls internally. Traditional public safety measures, which include enforcement, litigation and mediation, impose significant operational costs. China's spending on public security has always accounted for a substantial portion of its fiscal budget, increasing further with the increase in mass incidents. In 2023, the budget allocated to public security exceeded 200 billion yuan ($28 billion).

There is also a legal burden. National courts have succeeded in arbitrate 7.822 million disputes before reaching litigation during the first three quarters of 2023, an increase of 30.1% compared to the previous year. This burden on the judiciary highlights that, in terms of reducing litigation processes, the Fengqiao model has proven to be an effective strategy within the Chinese governance framework.

However, implementing the Fengqiao experiment nationally also has potential risks. Although it emphasizes the rule of law, the mechanism is fundamentally rooted in grassroots self-government, which can lead to a lack of standardized criteria in the management of disputes and a reliance on subjective judgments. Granting powers beyond the law to mediators could potentially lead to abuse by unqualified persons, compromising fairness, particularly in disputes involving related party interests or personal grievances.

Moreover, when practical problems arise during the promotion of the Fengqiao experience, it becomes difficult for localities to provide feedback to the central government, because the model is personally approved and vigorously promoted by Xi Jinping. Those who point out his flaws could be questioned in terms of loyalty, a factor highly valued by Xi.

Additionally, the adaptability of the Fengqiao experiment raises significant concerns. Its birthplace, Zhejiang, is one of the richest and most open provinces in China, with a relatively well-educated and affluent local population. Replicating Fengqiao's success in underdeveloped regions could prove very difficult. In regions where tangible interests outweigh concerns for dignity and pride, individuals may turn to confrontational methods of resolution until their demands are met.

As a fundamental model of contemporary popular governance, the implementation of mediation techniques in these areas has long been a complex but inevitable issue in China's efforts to maintain stability. To simultaneously improve the quantity and quality of conflict resolution, local authorities may need to further strengthen policy flexibility and innovation in applying the Fengqiao experience.