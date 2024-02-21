Connect with us

PM Modi says Article 370 film is useful for people to get correct information; actor Yami Gautam reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Jammu on February 20, said that the upcoming film on Article 370 would be helpful for people to get the correct information.

While addressing a public gathering at the Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu, the Prime Minister said, “I have heard that a film on Article 370 may be released this week. I think your “Jai Jai Kaar” (cheers) will be heard across the country. »

This was Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the Jammu region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, and coincided with the upcoming release of the film this weekend. While acknowledging his lack of familiarity with the specifics of the film, Modi highlighted the potential of such productions to provide audiences with accurate information.

“I don't know what the film is about, but yesterday I heard on TV that a film is coming on Article 370. Well, it will be helpful for people to have correct information,” said the Prime Minister.

Responding to PM Modi's speech, Yami Gautam took to Instagram and also shared a video of his speech and wrote: It's an absolute honor to see Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji speaking about #Article370Movie. My team and I truly hope that we exceed all of your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!”

The film, titled 'Article 370', is produced by Aditya Dhar, known for his directorial work on 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which won him the National Film Award for Best Director. Gautam essays the role of an intelligence officer in the film, which revolves around fighting terrorism in Kashmir by making Article 370 ineffective. On August 5, 2019, the central government revoked Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and from Ladakh.

Yami Gautam, Priyamani and Arun Govil are among the star cast of the film which is slated to hit the theaters on February 23 under the direction of Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The release of this film comes ahead of the country's upcoming parliamentary elections, further intensifying public interest in the depiction of the revocation of Article 370.

Supreme Court Order on Article 370:

On December 11, the Supreme Court upheld the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, while holding that Jammu and Kashmir does not have internal sovereignty different from that of other states in the country . CJI DY Chandrachud, writing the judgment for himself, Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, observed: “All the provisions of the Constitution of India can be applied to JK. We consider the exercise of presidential power to issue a constitutional order repealing Article 370 of the Constitution as valid, “The five judges of the apex court also upheld the government's decision to separate the union territory of Ladakh from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Published: February 21, 2024, 09:47 IST

