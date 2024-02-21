



Donald Trump has not been elected the next president of the United States. He is not even the official Republican candidate. But Trump's presence in the 2024 election race is already dictating domestic and foreign political agendas without him even setting foot in the White House for a second term.

The idea that presidential candidates influence policy before an election is not new. Candidates shape the national agenda to help them win an election or govern afterward. Other countries are also still preparing for the arrival of the new leader. Yet Trump's influence now is more excessive and disruptive than we have seen so far this far from the election, both at home and abroad.

Trump wields unprecedented influence over US foreign policy, for example regarding Ukraine. Trump recently rallied his supporters in the US Senate to oppose a joint bill to provide aid to Ukraine and strengthen controls on the Mexican border.

Democrats were forced to draft a new bill on aid to Ukraine. The Senate finally approved a bill giving Ukraine $95 billion (75.2 billion). Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that Trump had the ability to empower Republicans opposed to funding for Ukraine to prevent future support. The extent to which Trump's position was taken seriously speaks volumes about his current political impact on foreign policy.

It is not just the US government that must respond to Trump on foreign issues. So is the rest of the world. Graham Allison, a professor of government at Harvard University, identifies two dynamics at play: Trump cover and Trump put.

Trump coverage is where countries try to prepare for a Trump administration. This may seem logical, but the problem with hedging in today's climate is that it's hard to know what you're protecting yourself against with Trump. He is unpredictable, which he says is a deliberate strategy. If your competitors don't know what's coming, they explicitly can't guard against what Trump says creates an advantage.

But unpredictability makes other countries uncertain. Trump suggests that big changes might (or might not) happen, such as leaving NATO, abandoning US commitments on climate change, and new trade rules for China and Europe. How do you make decisions when the world can be transformed on Inauguration Day? Trump's proposal expresses how states are now choosing to delay decisions to see what happens. This delay is not prudence. It is the product of confusion and the feeling that the world is in limbo.

Trump is already creating major disruptions in this way, and it is not beneficial for international politics. For example, Trump has always been useful to Vladimir Putin, who might be emboldened even today by the promise of a Trump victory and not want to resolve the Ukraine conflict before then. With the death of Alexei Navalny, Putin's main threat to the Kremlin**, this is a bigger concern than ever. Israel might also feel it can ignore current U.S. ceasefire proposals if it knows the man who moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem will soon be in charge.

Meanwhile, NATO has reportedly backed away from appointing a female secretary general, due to concerns about Trump's lack of respect for female leaders. And in Canada, we are talking about the date of the general election being influenced by the Trump campaign.

Back in the United States

Trump also wields power over domestic legislation and has final say on Republican policy. When Republican House Rep. Jason Smith proposed a $78 billion bipartisan tax deal earlier this year, he first pushed the bill past Trump. Even if Trump certainly hasn't convinced all Republicans, he is leaving his mark.

Yet Trump's influence is not limited to aligning his policies behind a potential new leader. Trump is crafting policy to boost his chances at the polls. The Ukrainian bill he stopped also concerned immigration. Trump rejected the bill aimed at keeping immigration as a hot topic in his campaign and making it easier to promise tougher policies such as revoking so-called open borders and inciting mass expulsions. One thing is clear: The United States will not adopt any immigration policy until it suits Trump. Few presidential candidates have been able to claim such authority.

Trump is also proposing a political strategy aimed at clearing him of any involvement in the 2021 Capitol attack. Earlier this month, more than 60 House Republicans signed a resolution declaring that Trump did not engage in an insurrection. Trump wields influence at the highest levels, able to shape elections while avoiding claims that he is ineligible.

More broadly, the right of the Republican Party is relying on a potential Trump victory to intensify ideological battles in the United States. Trump is the poster child for the right, especially when his Supreme Court appointments facilitated the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that led to state-level abortion rights -United.

Trump himself is shaping the 2024 election. He's making headlines for all the wrong reasons (most recently, a $355 million civil fraud fine). However, this type of media attention has only galvanized his supporters at a time when Joe Biden is best known for his bad memory.

Trump's most crucial influence right now is making the election focus on the issues he wants to campaign on and that portray him as the inevitable heir to the Oval Office.

