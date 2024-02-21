Anti-migrants, pro-Boris, anti-caregivers: the conservatives press panic buttons that no longer work | Owen Jones

FUltimately, we have a Government ready to stand up to this under-scrutinized scourge of British society: the healthcare workforce. Our Home Secretary, James Cleverly, has happily announced an order banning foreign carers from bringing their dependents into the UK. Some opponents might question the wisdom of this, given the national shortage of healthcare workers and foreign staff in particular subject to appalling exploitation, with some effectively paid as little as 5 an hour and charging thousands of pounds sterling in unexpected costs. I hear that, but you can't put a price on being able to look an overworked, underpaid caregiver in the eyes as they attend to the needs of your loved ones, knowing that vast oceans separate them from their own beloved.

Spite, alas, doesn't pay the bills, and therein lies the fatal flaw in the government's strategy. Last week the editor of the Sunday Telegraphs wrote a distressed article entitled For the first time in my life I am now beginning to think that Britain is finished. Apologies for sounding unsympathetic to someone clearly in a miserable state, but if you're a conservative convinced that your country is literally doomed after 14 years of conservative rule, isn't it time to ask yourself some in-depth questions? Attributing our national existential crisis to the fact that we have a bad flavor of Tory government doesn't really make sense either, given that shape-shifting is inherent in the Tory DNA: we've seen the Thatcherism of tax reduction State, national conservatism, unabashed right-wing populism, full-fledged economic policies. libertarianism and, finally, whatever our current variant is. Not only did these programs fail on their own terms, they left Britain in an undeniably worrying state.

And here's why the Conservatives are in such trouble. No conservative philosophy offers solutions to the British malaise. The combined legacy of these eclectic right-wing experiments is an unprecedented decline in living standards, stagnant economic growth, public services in crisis, a growing housing nightmare, and political unrest. These ideologically engineered disasters were accentuated by scandal (Partygate being the most emblematic) and Liz Truss's decision to turn British citizens into guinea pigs for unbalanced policy ideas dreamed up by questionably funded right-wing think tanks. It was this latter mistake that many believe led to the rift between the Conservative party and the electorate, but it was also a sign of Tory desperation.

They have no more ideas. So, lacking ideas, they chose to press their favorite red buttons again, in the hope that this time it might work. The bashing of migrants makes sense on paper, as it has been conducive to the Conservatives' past electoral prospects. The bad news is that research consistently shows a pronounced decline in the importance of anti-migrant hostility, even as the overall number of immigrants has increased. Fear-mongering about big immigration numbers can sometimes work in conservatives' favor, but as Cleverly's recent doomed proposal shows, when you give concrete examples, the game changes. Ask Brits if immigration is too high, and more will say yes than no: but ask them about specific examples, social workers, health workers, teachers and lecturers, students, even those fleeing war and many others will say that we need more, or that the current numbers are accurate.

The same goes for another big red button titled Bring Back Boris. Once he was in a unique position to ride the Brexit wave and stem the bleeding as Tory voters flocked to Faragism. This made sense at a time when Britain was deeply polarized over the EU. But that was fifty years ago, and apart from polls consistently showing that many more Britons think the impact of Brexit has been bad rather than good, Johnson's shine has dimmed somewhat since he lied about breaking the rules during the pandemic.

The other red button just says any old culture war will do. Transphobia has become a classic of this genre, but alas, even though the existence of transgender people has undeniably taken over the lives of a few thousand very vocal online activists to a worrying degree, making life more difficult for 'a tiny marginalized minority is not recorded as a classic. a priority for most. When Rishi Sunak resorted to a transphobic gag while the mother of murdered trans girl Brianna Ghey was visiting Parliament, the nastiness of this crusade was exposed in primary colors, except for the terminally ill.

And that, in reality, is where the crux of the conservatives' problems lies. Their economic project has been discredited, so they spend their time lamenting how left-wing extremists have taken control of the institutions under their leadership. What they really object to is the way younger generations have become more progressive and have very crudely ignored conservatives' instructions to be mean and cruel to anyone seen as an outsider. They also don't understand that British millennials are the first generation to defy the trend to move to the right with age, not because they have been brainwashed (one way or another, in a country dominated by a hysterical right-wing press), but precisely because the conservatives' economic prescriptions offered them insecurity instead of freedom.

Even if our ruling party could accept such a reality and propose a more liberal and paternalistic conservatism, a shrinking core electorate would not allow it. Indeed, by threatening to join the Reform Party, whatever happens, the Conservatives are being held hostage by their right flank. In opposition, they will redouble their efforts in this approach, led by media outlets such as GB News. The party is becoming increasingly detached from the generations who, year after year, constitute a growing share of the electorate. So just watch them, pushing their red buttons with ever more fury and enthusiasm, all the time realizing that their entire world is collapsing around them, but never really understanding why.