



AFYONKARAHISAR With the first test carried out by the country's first indigenous jet fighter, the KAAN, Trkiye has reached another critical phase in the approval of its air defense with its fifth-generation fighter jets, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said. Today we witnessed another proud day for the Turkish defense industry. Our national fighter jet, KAAN, successfully completed its first flight, Erdoan said at a rally in the central Anatolian city of Afyonkarahisar on February 21. Trkiye has taken another crucial step in the development of its own fifth-generation fighter jet, he said. We have done it and we will do it more. Erdoan's statement came just hours after KAAN conducted its first test flight in Ankara. These fighters carry the same bombs as the F-16. This fighter jet is like the F-16, Erdoan stressed. We hope to conclude further testing of KAAN very soon. We will have other surprises in store for you in the field of defense industry, the President said. Have we made unmanned aircraft, Aknc and Kzlelma? Wait and see what happens; we will do more. Reminding that Trkiye will go to local elections in 38 days, Erdoan called on voters to choose among the candidates who are best able to meet the expectations of their cities, especially in the century of Trkiye. By raising the flag of the Trkie century in all political, economic and military fields, we will ensure that our cities keep pace, he said. Criticizing opposition parties for failing to present meaningful plans and vision for cities, Erdoan stressed: “The opposition has no experience serving the people. They don't even have vision. When it comes to serving the nation, no political party can compete with us. We have proven this over the past 21 years in power, the president said, citing the importance of a single day for the sustainable development of Trkiye. We do not have time to lose. The most important thing is time, he said, calling on the people to vote for the candidates of the People's Alliance constituting the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). . Erdoan also promised to take measures to protect the family as an institution and raise generations loyal to the country's national and spiritual values.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/turkiye-one-step-closer-to-producing-own-5th-generation-warplane-erdogan-190945

