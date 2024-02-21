President Joko Widodo appoints SBY's eldest son as ATR minister





Jakarta, radarflores.com – President Joko Widodo officially inaugurated Democratic Party General Chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's (SBY) eldest son Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN). at the State Palace, Wednesday (21/2/2024). The inauguration is based on Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 34P of 2024 Concerning the Removal and Appointment of State Ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet for the Remaining Term 2019-2024, which was read by the MP in charge of the administration of devices at the ministry. of the State Secretariat, Nanik Purwanti. The presidential decree was stipulated on February 20, 2024. After reading the presidential decree, President Jokowi led the reading of the oath of office which was imitated by the AHY. “For the love of God, I swear that I will be faithful to the Constitution of 1945. And that I will apply all laws and regulations directly for the sake of my devotion to the nation and the country. That I will uphold ethics in the enforcement of all laws and regulations. my service of duty, work to the best of my ability with a sense of responsibility,” AHY said while taking the oath of office, as reported by Kompas.com. After taking the oath, AHY signed the minutes of his inauguration as Minister of ATR/BPN. The inauguration took place in the presence of a number of officials, including President of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) Wiranto, Vice President of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Fadel Muhammad, Vice President of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Syarief Hasan and Indonesian Attorney General ST Burhanuddin. . Then we also saw Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, Indonesian Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Budi Arie Setiadi, Minister Coordinator of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and the Minister of Defense. Administrative Reform and Bureaucracy Reform (PAN-RB) Abdullah Azwar Anas, Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian and Head of the National Intelligence Agency (BIN) Budi Gunawan. Meanwhile, AHY replaced Hadi Tjahjanto, who was previously ATR/BPN minister. Furthermore, Hadi Tjahjanto was appointed this Wednesday as Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam). Hadi replaced Mahfud MD who had resigned because he was a vice-presidential candidate (cawapres) participating in the 2024 general elections (Pemilu).

