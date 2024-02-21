Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of Gujarat Milk Fed on February 22 and inaugurate projects in Varanasi on February 23

Chief Minister of Gujarat

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). “The golden jubilee celebration of GCMMF will see the participation of over 1.25 lakh farmers at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.”

On the same day, he “will dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than 22,850 crore” in Mahesana and Navsari. The projects would encompass important sectors like road, rail, power, healthcare, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism, etc. in districts like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh., Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad and Narmada.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects like Bharat Net Phase-II – Gujarat Fiber Grid Network Limited in Tarabh and Mahesana. These projects will provide high-speed internet connection to over 8,000 gram panchayats. Several railway line doubling, gauge conversion and new broad gauge line projects in Mahesana and Banaskantha districts will also be inaugurated.

The PMO also added that several road projects in Kheda, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Mahesana, water supply projects in Banaskantha, the main academic building of Gujarat Biotechnology University in Gandhinagar, will also be inaugurated, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of several important projects, including a new district hospital and an Ayurvedic hospital in Anand district; development of Rinchhadiya Mahadev temple and lake in Ambaji area of ​​Banaskantha; several road projects in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha and Mahesana; Deesa Air Force Base runway; Gallery of Humanities and Biological Sciences in Ahmedabad; New building of Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center (GBRC) in GIFT city; several projects to improve water supply in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha, among others.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister at Navsari will dedicate several development projects to the nation, including several Vadodara Mumbai Expressway projects; several road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad; drinking water supply project in rural areas in Tapi; underground drainage project in Bharuch, among others. The Prime Minister will also launch the construction work of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) park in Navsari.

During the programme, it will also lay the foundation stone of important projects including construction of the Bharuch-Dahej controlled access highway; several projects at SSG Hospital in Vadodara; Regional Science Center in Vadodara; railway gauge conversion projects in Surat, Vadodara and Panchmahal; several road projects in Bharuch, Navsari and Surat; several water supply projects in Valsad, school and hostel buildings and other projects in Narmada district, among others.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate two new Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to the nation in Units 3 and 4 of the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS). “Built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), at a cost of more than With a budget of 22,500 crores, the KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 projects have a cumulative capacity of 1,400 (700*2) MW and are the largest indigenous PHWRs. These are the first reactors of their kind and equipped with advanced safety features comparable to the best in the world. Together, these two reactors will generate around 10.4 billion units of clean electricity per year and benefit consumers in several states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu,” the PMO said.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

To further improve Varanasi's road connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several road projects, including four-laning of Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of NH-233; four lanes of Sultanpur-Varanasi section of NH-56, Package-1; six lanes of Phase 1 of Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-19; four lanes of Package-1 Varanasi-Hanumana section on NH-35; and ROB on the Varanasi-Jaunpur railway section near Babatpur. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway Package-1.

To give impetus to the industrial development of the region, he will inaugurate the LPG bottling plant by HPCL at Sewapuri; Banas Kashi Sankul Milk Processing Unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon; various infrastructure works at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon; and a common silk fabric printing center for weavers.

PM Modi will also inaugurate several urban development projects in Varanasi, including an urban waste-to-charcoal plant by NTPC at Ramana; improvement of the water supply network in the Sis-Varuna region; and online effluent monitoring and SCADA automation of STPs and wastewater pumping stations. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for several projects to beautify Varanasi, including pond rejuvenation and park redevelopment projects; and for the design and development of a 3D digital urban map and database.

He will also inaugurate several projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi. The projects include redevelopment of public facilities at five Padavs of Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and Pavan Path with ten spiritual yatras; the launch of an electric catamaran provided by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for Varanasi and Ayodhya; and seven changing rooms, floating piers and four community piers. The electric catamaran will enhance the tourist experience in the Ganges through the use of green energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for thirteen IWAI community jetties in various cities and a rapid pontoon opening mechanism in Ballia.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. “The new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the textile sector.” He will also lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Varanasi and that of the National Center on Aging at BHU.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase 1 of the Sigra Sports Stadium and the district rifle shooting range, a step towards strengthening the city's sports infrastructure.

At the Swatantrata Sabhagar Awards Ceremony, Banaras Hindu University, the Prime Minister will award the winners of Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita. It will also distribute books, uniforms, musical instruments and merit scholarships to Sanskrit students in Varanasi.

“He will also visit Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita gallery and interact with the participants with their photographs on the theme of Sanwarti Kashi,” the PMO said.

Later in the day, at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple in Seer Govardhanpur near BHU, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in the adjoining Ravidas Park. It will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali worth approximately 32 crore and laid the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Museum and park beautification worth approx. 62 million.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: February 21, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

