American experts: “Xi Jinping prefers Trump and already has a plan in mind”

While the American polls show the image of a resigned and divided electorate on which of the two candidates to vote between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the main world leaders seem to have clearer ideas. If only in Europe. In fact, if it could express a preference, the Old Continent would overwhelmingly give the outgoing president a second term in the White House. Except the flattery made by Vladimir Poutine to old Joe who seem more than anything intended to harm the Democratic candidate, several analysts agree that China, the United States' true rival in the 21st century, would rather witness the billionaire's return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Difficult relationships

The experts' counterintuitive conclusion was published in magazines such as Foreign policy elAtlantic might shock observers who have not been attentive to the dynamics between the United States and China over the past eight years. In the end it would have been Asset the first to sound the alarm against the Asian giant and to trigger a harsh trade war against Beijing. The rhetoric used in 2016 by magnate winning the vote of the forgotten working class also disadvantaged by Chinese competition in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin was confirmed by The Donald during its administration. The former president then seemed to prefer Putin over Xi Jinping and, alluding to possible unnatural origins of the pandemic, often publicly defined Covid-19 as the Chinese virus.

Given this premise, why should the leader of Dragon Country support Trump? Because, say several analysts, contrary to what one might think, Biden has hit Beijing more than his predecessor. Washington maintained tariffs and blocked the export of semiconductors in 2022 Chinese give life to a flea war which put the economy of the rival power in serious difficulty.

In foreign policy, after four years of unpredictable management of relations with the allies by the magnatethere White House returned to collaborate with international organizations and G7 partners. Seen from Zhongnanhai, the construction of a series of American alliances in Asia and the rapprochement with India then amplified the feeling of growing encirclement. In short, as Scott Kennedy said Center for Strategic and International Studiesfrom the Chinese point of view, America led by Biden represents a more formidable challenge .

Xi Jinping's plan

Especially in the event of a Trump presidential victory Xi Jinping he would already have a program in mind to implement. The first item on the agenda would be to widen the divisions, already partially apparent, between the two sides of the Atlantic. Brussels a commercial enemy declared the billionaire in 2018 and Beijing would be eager to be able to capitalize on a resumption of the tariff war between the United States and Europe to prevent the historic allies from agreeing on measures unfavorable to the Asian giant.

Furthermore, during his second term, Trump, considered close to Putin, could decide to lift the sanctions imposed against Moscow following its aggression against kyiv. The Chinese president who proclaimed a friendship without borders with the Russia he would be relieved to see such a rapprochement and could start doing business again without having to choose between American companies and Russian companies.

A Trump 2.0 and the consequent abandonment of the collaboration of the United States with its allies would then allow Xi Jinping to accelerate the construction of relations with the so-called countries of Global South and the creation of alternative financial mechanisms to those imposed by the United States. Finally, we cannot fail to mention the doubts expressed by the billionaire as to possible support for Taiwan. According to some intelligence reports, 2027 could be the year China attempts to conquer the rebel province. Knowing that an isolationist like Trump is at the helm of the superpower could help Beijing dispel its remaining reservations and resolve once and for all a vital question for the modern Chinese emperor.