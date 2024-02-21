PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh on February 22-23





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh on February 22-23 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 61,000 crore in both states. While Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and initiate work on several development projects worth over Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat, he will also launch and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore to transform Varanasi and its adjoining areas, a statement said. released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday. On February 22 (Thursday), around 10:45 am in Ahmedabad, Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). Around 12:45 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Mahesana and perform 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Valinath Mahadev temple. Around 1 p.m., he will participate in a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 8,350 crore. Around 4:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Navsari, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and initiate the start-up work of several development projects worth around Rs 17,500 crore. Around 6:15 p.m., Modi will visit the Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant and dedicate two new Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to the nation. On February 23 (Friday), Modi will participate in a prize distribution program to winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. At 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will perform 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali. At 11:30 a.m., the Prime Minister will attend a public ceremony commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will attend a public reception where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi. During the two public functions in Mahesana and Navsari, Gujarat, the Prime Minister will dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects which will encompass important sectors such as road, rail, power, health, Internet connectivity, urban development, water. supply and tourism, among others, in districts such as Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad and Narmada. At a public ceremony in Tarabh, Mahesana, the Prime Minister will dedicate important projects to the nation, including Bharat Net Phase-II – Gujarat Fiber Grid Network Limited, which will provide high-speed internet access to over 8,000 gram panchayats , multiple projects for doubling of railway lines, gauge conversion, new broad gauge line in Mahesana and Banaskantha districts and several road projects. The PMO statement also said that since 2014, Modi has focused on transforming Varanasi and its surrounding areas by launching a number of development projects aimed at important sectors such as road, rail, aviation, tourism, education, health, drinking water, urban development and sanitation. Taking another step in this direction, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi. To further improve Varanasi's road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several road projects, including four-laning of Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and four-laning of Sultanpur section -Varanasi from National Highway 56. . To give impetus to the industrial development of the region, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant at Sewapuri, a Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park in Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure works at the UPSIDA Agro Park in Karkhiyaon and silk fabrics. common printing center for weavers. Giving a boost to Varanasi's famous textile sector, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. The new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the textile sector, the statement said. By strengthening the health infrastructure in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Center on Aging at Banaras Hindu University. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Phase 1 of the Sigra Sports Stadium and the district rifle shooting range, a step towards strengthening the city's sports infrastructure. At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali Temple in Seer Govardhanpur near Banaras Hindu University, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in the adjoining Ravidas Park. He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali, worth around Rs 32 crore, and lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Museum and park beautification, worth around Rs 62 crore. (Published February 21, 2024, 09:48 EAST)

