Tucker Carlson accuses Boris Johnson of million-dollar 'shakedown'





Source: @tuckercarlson/x;mega Tucker Carlson claimed Boris Johnson asked for $1 million for an interview. February 21, 2024, published at 3 p.m. ET Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson said the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded “a million dollars” in exchange for an interview, RadarOnline.com has learned. Carlson claimed the alleged shakedown attempt took place following his controversial interview with the Russian president. Vladimir Poutine. Article continues below advertisement Source: MEGA Johnson served as Prime Minister from July 2019 to September 2022. Carlson discussed Johnson's alleged request during an appearance on The fire with host Glenn Beck. “So I'm in Moscow, waiting to do this interview, we find out who did it, and I'm immediately denounced by this guy called Boris Johnson, who was for a short time the Prime Minister of Great Britain, and Boris Johnson calls me a tool of the Kremlin or something,” Carlson told the conservative host. Article continues below advertisement Source: Tucker Carlson Network/x Carlson claimed Johnson asked for $1 million for an interview. “So I requested an interview with Boris Johnson, as I have done several times, because he constantly denounces me as a tool of the Kremlin. He says no,” continued the ousted Fox News host. Carlson said he contacted the former prime minister's team and “Finally, one of his advisors gets back to me and says: He'll talk to you but it's going to cost you a million dollars. He wants a million dollars.” Article continues below advertisement Source: MEGA Carlson claimed Johnson accepted “US dollars, gold or Bitcoin” as payment. SAFER: Tucker Carlson Shocked by his guest's claims, Beck reacted: “What?!” “He wants a million dollars in US dollars, gold or Bitcoin,” Carlson added. “This happened yesterday or two days ago, and I'm like: He wants a million dollars? Yeah, and then he'll tell you about Ukraine. He'll tell you his position on Ukraine.” Never miss a story, subscribe to RadarOnline.com Newsletter to get your daily dose of drugs. Every day. Breakup. Celebrity news. Everything is free. Article continues below advertisement Source: MEGA Carlson Johnson is “much sleazier” and “much lower” than Putin. Carlson continued to claim that Johnson attacked him “without explaining how I was wrong, of course, or how he was right.” “Moreover, he is the one who, single-handedly, at the request of the American government, stopped the peace agreement in Ukraine a year and a half ago and who is, I think, for this reason responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of people,” declared the former press presenter. “He won’t explain any of this to me in an interview until I pay him a million dollars.” Article continues below advertisement Carlson claimed to have told Johnson, “You know, I just interviewed Vladimir Putin. I'm not defending Putin, but Putin didn't ask for a million dollars.” “So you're telling me that Boris Johnson is much sleazier, much inferior to Vladimir Putin? Which is true. So this is all a fucking shakedown.” “If you make money from war, you know, you can deal with God on that because it's really immoral,” Carlson concluded. “Actually, that’s really, really wrong, and a lot of people are doing it, including Boris Johnson.”

