100 national figures accuse Jokowi of abuse of power during elections





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – At least 100 national figures from various elements have claimed that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi abused his power in the 2024 general elections. They believed that he played a fundamental role in supporting the number 2 pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Prabowo and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, using his position leader of the country. The numbers made this statement during a press conference on Wednesday, February 21, at the Sultan Hotel in Jakarta, following the gathering of personalities coordinated by Din Syamsuddin, president of the country's largest Islamic organization, Muhammadiyah. Economic expert Didin S Damanhuri, who was among the personalities, said the president's abuse of power was obvious in the mobilization of Indonesian Army (TNI) soldiers, national police personnel, heads of ministries/agencies and village heads. This was exercised by distributing social assistance across the archipelago, where state officials vulgarly ordered support for the Prabowo-Gibran couple. Didin also claimed that the president committed structured, systematic and massive electoral fraud, planned since the start of the electoral period. “[Particularly since] the KPU (General Election Commission) authorized Jokowi’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to be a vice presidential candidate,” Didin said. Jokowi was also accused of mobilizing investigative bodies before the vote, financing them with CSR funds from state-owned companies. “The pollsters manipulated the surveys through their sampling method, in which respondents were primed in certain areas,” he added. Retired Major General Soenarko, former commander of the Army Special Forces (Kopassus), insisted that Jokowi must be forced to resign from his post. “We cannot order him [to step down], he must be dismissed. I am ready to be given any task by Pak Din Syamsuddin,” Soenarko said. Other personalities present at the press conference included former Minister of Religious Affairs Fachrur Razi, former Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Abraham Samad and University of Indonesia professor ( UI) Lukman Hakim. IN RIANTI Editors Choice: Jokowi indifferent to 2024 election fraud investigation Click here get the latest Tempo news on Google News

