French President Emmanuel Macron meets Wang Yi





On February 20, 2024 local time, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Paris. Wang Yi first conveyed President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings, saying that the two heads of state have built strong mutual trust and sincere friendship, and charted a course for the development of bilateral strategic cooperation, exercising important and positive influence on the world. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, which is of great significance as it provides an opportunity for both sides to review their bilateral relations and chart a way forward. The two sides should take this opportunity to summarize the experience of the extraordinary journey traveled by the two countries, highlight useful experiences and successful practices, and jointly plan for the next 60 years of China-France relations. China is ready to work with France to maintain the original aspirations, stay focused, deepen cooperation and open up the future. Wang Yi said the pragmatic cooperation between China and France brings important benefits to the people of the two countries. China is committed to high-quality development and high-level opening-up, and will continue to open its market to all countries in the world, including France. Wang Yi also expressed hope that the French side will create a fair and equitable business environment and provide positive, stable and long-term expectations for Chinese enterprises in France. Macron asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping and wished the Chinese people all the best in the Year of the Dragon. Recalling with pleasure his successful visit to China last year, Macron said he looks forward to working with China to prepare for high-level exchanges this year, and hopes that the two sides will seize the opportunity of the French strategic dialogue. -Chinese to get results. on the important joint agreements reached by him and President Xi Jinping, and further develop lasting and close Franco-Chinese relations. France has always pursued the one-China policy, and this position is clear. In the face of global challenges, France adheres to strategic independence and is willing to strengthen strategic coordination with China to jointly safeguard peace and stability. Wang Yi said that the current international situation is turbulent, hot issues are complex and thorny, global economic recovery is slow, and challenges come one after another. As major independent countries, permanent members of the UN Security Council and important forces in a multipolar world, China and France should strengthen strategic coordination and deepen strategic cooperation to contribute to global peace and stability. . China appreciates France's adherence to independence and autonomy and hopes that France will continue to play a constructive role in the healthy and steady development of China-EU relations, enhance mutual trust, promote convergence of interests and to act jointly as a force for stability in China. the world today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mfa.gov.cn/eng/zxxx_662805/202402/t20240221_11248099.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos