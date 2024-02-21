PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth over 48,000 crores in Gujarat





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to undertake a two-day visit to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh on February 22-23, during which he will unveil and launch numerous development initiatives totaling over $61,000 million. In Gujarat, Modi will inaugurate, lay foundation stones and launch projects collectively valued at over `48,000 crore. These projects cover various sectors including roads, railways, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply and tourism in several districts. The Prime Minister's itinerary includes a series of events, starting with his participation in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, he will visit Mahesana to perform religious rituals at the Valinath Mahadev Temple and participate in a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth over `8,350 crore. Later in Navsari, Modi will unveil projects totaling around `17,500 crore and visit the Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant to dedicate two new Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to the country. In Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister's agenda includes launching projects worth over $13,000 million aimed at transforming Varanasi and its neighboring areas. To further improve Varanasi's road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several road projects, including four-laning of Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and four-laning of Sultanpur section -Varanasi from National Highway 56. . To give impetus to the industrial development of the region, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant at Sewapuri, a Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park in Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure works at the UPSIDA Agro Park in Karkhiyaon and silk fabrics. common printing center for weavers. Giving a boost to Varanasi's famous textile sector, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. The new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the textile sector, the statement said. By strengthening the health infrastructure in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Center on Aging at Banaras Hindu University. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Phase 1 of the Sigra Sports Stadium and the district rifle shooting range, a step towards strengthening the city's sports infrastructure. At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali Temple in Seer Govardhanpur near Banaras Hindu University, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in the adjoining Ravidas Park. He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali, worth around 32 crores, and lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Museum and park beautification, worth around 62 crores.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/news/pm-modi-inaugurates-development-projects-worth-over-48000-crore-in-gujarat-19101891.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos